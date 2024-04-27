Grocery Store Sushi Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reviews

When it comes to sushi, there are endless pros: It's delicious, relatively healthy, super satisfying, and there's a little something for everyone no matter your taste. Unfortunately, it also comes with a couple of major cons. Waiting upwards of an hour (if not more) for takeout or delivery can take hunger levels to the extreme, and paying sky-high sushi restaurant prices — especially for dishes you shouldn't order anyway — will eat into your budget fast.

Luckily, there's another, often-underrated option. Grocery store sushi is a fast, convenient, and delicious way to get your fix, all without the pesky downsides. But let's be real — not all grocery store sushi is created equal. It can be notorious for poor quality, less-than-fresh ingredients, and a lack of variety.

That's not always the case though, and some of it can hold its own with the top sushi restaurants out there. We've done some digging to rank grocery store sushi so you know the best way to satisfy your craving when it strikes. By comparing the quality of ingredients, variety, and price point as of the time of publication, we've determined which places are your best bet for grabbing your sushi on the go. Read on to discover who takes our top spot.