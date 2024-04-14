Why You Should Be Adding Cucumber To More Cocktails

Have you tried cucumber in cocktails? Many mixologists have. In fact, it may be hard to find a trendy bar these days that doesn't have some kind of cucumber-flavored concoction on the menu. We're not talking about pickles, either, although pickle-flavored booze has been particularly popular in recent years. No, we're talking about plain, unadorned cucumbers.

The reason bartenders like adding cucumbers to drinks, and you might want to start doing so, too, is that this vegetable has some bitterness to it. This is a result of the cucurbitacins it contains. These chemicals are meant to protect the plant from being eaten by herbivorous predators, and many animals associate bitter flavors with toxicity. The bitterness of cucumber, aligned with the bitterness of booze, can help counteract any sour or sugary mixers in a drink. This will make it more balanced, at least if your favorite flavors — if not your personality — lean more towards bitter than sweet.

That being said, the most important reason to add (or not add) cucumbers to your drinks revolves around whether or not you like them. If you're not a fan, don't feel bad, as you share your aversion with the former WWE superstar known as Undertaker. (The Deadman has such a hatred of cukes that, as fellow wrestler Mick Foley once revealed on an episode of "Inside the Ropes," on one occasion he "literally start[ed] dry heaving" when exposed to the sight of a cucumber in manager Paul Bearer's mouth.)