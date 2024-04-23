Everything You Need To Know About Vegan Beers

Behind water and tea, beer is the third most consumed beverage in the world, generating around $500 to $600 billion in sales each year (per Statista). The U.S. alone contributes $115 billion to that number (per Brewers Association), with the average adult over the age of 21 consuming about 28.2 gallons per year. Whether you're in East Asia or Southern Europe, North America or West Africa, the preferred beverage after a long day of work is more likely to be beer than anything else.

Humans have been fermenting grain to create this alcoholic beverage since Paleolithic times, and like us, it has evolved greatly over the past 15,000 years, shaped by consumer preferences, technological inventions, and ingredient experimentation. On the surface, beer and its creation seem vegan-friendly. The standard recipe calls for only four simple ingredients — barley, water, hops, and yeast. The barley is soaked and heated to release naturally occurring sugars, then boiled with hops. Lastly, yeast is added to ferment the sugar into alcohol. None of these ingredients or steps pose red flags to vegans, but over the centuries, some traditions have emerged that involve various animal products. Keep reading to find out how to avoid non-vegan-friendly beers and learn why some beers aren't vegan in the first place.