The Best Wine To Pair With Garlic Chicken Wings

While Buffalo sauce may be the flavor that brought chicken wings to the dance, this once-neglected cut of meat has since become the belle of the ball. Wing recipes now come in all kinds of flavors, but some of the most popular include garlic. For example, garlic can be paired with parmesan (here's our copycat recipe for Buffalo Wild Wings' version), but it also shows up in sweet and savory combos such as honey and garlic (we've got a recipe for this, too).

Wings such as these no longer need to be seen as bar food meant to be washed down with copious quantities of beer; they're now recognized as an appetizer fit for even a wine-sipping soiree. If you'll be dining on garlic wings and are looking for an appropriate wine to serve, you'll want something that will stand up to the flavor, and pinot noir is your best pick.

Why pinot noir? Well, with garlic chicken wings, you're primarily looking for something to match the garlic flavor instead of the chicken itself. Pinot noir is bold enough that it stands up to the pungency of the wing seasoning, while its spicy, fruity notes help to offset any excess garlickiness.