Sweet-And-Savory Chicken Wings Don't Have To End With Honey

Honey as a savory element may be a trend, but it's anything but new. Honey mustard, it seems, dates back a few millennia to ancient Egypt, while hot honey's been popular since the 20-tweens. Sure, honey goes great with chicken wings, so chains like Wingstop and Buffalo Wild Wings both have honey-flavored wings on their menus, but honey isn't the only sweet sauce in town. Other options on both menus include traditional-style barbecue sauces as well as sauces that get some sweetness from a fruity element such as orange or mango.

If you're thinking of making savory-sweet chicken wings at home, you could start with a fruit base such as fresh orange juice with soy sauce and brown sugar. Pureed mangoes and habaneros also work well due to the fact that the pepper itself has some sweetness despite its fiery nature. If you'd like to venture further afield, try wings glazed with pepper jelly or even a mixture of grape jelly and peanut butter (yes, this classic combo works as a wing sauce as well as a sandwich filling).

Looking for some wing-spiration? Try our recipes for firehouse wings sauced with ketchup, brown sugar, and soy sauce; sweet chili air fryer sticky wings; or Halloween "bat wings" glazed with a barbecue sauce-pineapple juice-ginger paste combo (skip the black food coloring if they're intended for a non-October occasion). We also have a classic hot wing recipe where the developer suggests adding maple syrup to sweeten up the spicy sauce.