The Key To The Perfect Manhattan, According To Amanda Freitag - Exclusive

Sometime during the mid-1800s, the classic Manhattan cocktail — consisting of vermouth, whisky, and bitters — emerged as the blueprint for many modern-day mixed drinks. And the original recipe has stood the test of time, remaining an evergreen favorite on drink menus everywhere from New York to Newcastle and beyond. Today, you can even find bottled Manhattans from companies like Freitag Cocktails, the luxe pre-mixed beverage line developed by celebrity chef (and skilled mixologist) Amanda Freitag. Yet, the Food Network star has a different approach when it comes to mixing up her Manhattans from scratch, and she shared some tips for making the perfect Manhattan in a recent interview with Mashed.

For Freitag, the drink's garnish serves as a wellspring of inspiration. The "Chopped" veteran explained to us how to make the most of the cherry on top of this iconic cocktail. You can find dozens of types of cherry in the world, but there's one in particular Freitag chooses to grace her Manhattan. "If you like maraschino, that's you. You do you. But I prefer a darker Amarena cherry," she explained. Indeed, these Italian cherries provide a fruitier yet less sweet and more complex flavor than maraschino cherries — but Freitag doesn't stop there. The chef uses the summer fruit throughout her Manhattan recipe for a juicier, smoother take on the historical drink.