Gordon Ramsay's Ingredient Swap For A Less Pungent Guacamole

Guacamole is a Cinco de Mayo essential and the perfect complement to your chips and salsa. It can also add an extra creamy element to your tacos and burritos. While it may seem like a simple, classic recipe, not everyone agrees on the ingredients. Of course, avocados are a must, but celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opts to exclude onions in his guac and swaps them out for a less traditional element.

Ramsay prefers to replace the sharp bite of onion with a milder-tasting shallot. While shallots become quite sweet when cooked down, in their raw form, they offer similar tasting notes to red onion, without such a pungent kick. This allows for subtler guacamole that isn't overpowered by onion flavor. Despite many quick and easy guacamole recipes consisting of red or white onion, cilantro, and various seasonings such as paprika and garlic powder, Ramsay doesn't find any of these items necessary; cilantro is another common ingredient that he is not afraid to omit from his guacamole.

Beyond swapping onions for shallots, Ramsay leaves room for other ingredients to shine. While jalapeño is a common addition, the chef adds green chiles to his guacamole mixture instead for lighter spice and earthy notes. Since avocados are extremely high in fat, a well-balanced dip should incorporate other flavor profiles such as acid and heat. Therefore, along with the shallots' slight pepperiness and the green chiles' heat, Ramsay includes lime juice and plum tomatoes for acidity.