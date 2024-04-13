How To Prevent Sausage From Screaming And Exploding In The Microwave

Microwaves are among the most convenient and valuable appliances in your kitchen, capable of cooking or reheating just about anything. But those who've tried to cook sausages in the microwave have likely encountered one consistent and unpleasant side effect: the shrieking "scream" as they heat up, sometimes followed by a messy explosion. Fortunately, avoiding this hazard is easy and fast.

All you'll need to do is cut or poke one or more small holes in the sausage. The reason this simple trick works is due to the nature of how microwaves heat food. Microwaves create electromagnetic waves that penetrate the sausage and are absorbed by the water molecules inside. As these molecules heat up, they warm or cook the food surrounding them. However, if this water is heated too much, it turns to steam. This can be a significant issue with foods like apples, potatoes, squash, and, of course, sausage. Left as-is, the steam can't escape the sealed casing of the sausage, allowing the pressure to build. Any steam that does escape is forced through small holes or tears at high velocity, creating the dreaded whistling, screaming effect — or worse, it bursts open with enough force to spray the inside of your microwave with grease and juices.

However, by poking or cutting holes (or slicing your sausage into smaller pieces), you relieve this pressure and allow the sausage to cook as expected.