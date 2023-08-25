14 Sausage Cooking Tips Everyone Should Know

This might be a controversial tip, but honestly, you should try to avoid pricking your sausages before cooking them. We know, we know. Poking holes in sausages is an age-old technique used to ensure that the inside of the sausage is cooked and no surprise "squirts" of sausage juice gets doused in your face. This method also keeps sausages from exploding while cooking in most cases. But seriously — poking holes in your sausage can do more harm than good when it comes to keeping it nice and juicy, and we all know that juicy sausages are the best kind to eat!

So, what should you do instead? Just leave them be! If you need to ensure that your sausages are cooked all the way through, use a meat thermometer to do it toward the end. Yes, even this will pierce the skin of the meat slightly, but it isn't the same as poking holes all over the meat and losing all that fat during the entirety of the cooking process. If it's moist, juicy bangers you crave, this is definitely a suggestion to keep lodged in your back pocket.