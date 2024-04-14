The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Adding Spices To Drip Coffee

Many of us can't get started without a solid cup of coffee in the morning, and drip coffee is the go-to brew method for most Americans. But day after day of filling up our grounds basket, pressing the power button, and listening to our machine boil and toil, the whole thing can seem a bit monotonous, and a bit bleak compared to all of the homemade vanilla lattes and gourmet pour-overs we see our friends making. But you don't need a fancy espresso machine or a million bottles of saccharine sweet syrups on your countertop. To liven up your drip java, you can simply add spices to the coffee brewing process.

But don't go reaching for any old canister of spices you have in your pantry, because you mustn't make one major mistake here — never put ground spices in your coffee grounds basket. Why not, you may wonder, since you're already adding a bunch of ground-up coffee in there? But while the grind size of your coffee beans may seem small, it is relatively coarse compared to the super fine, often powdered ground spices you keep in your cupboards. Avoiding ground spices has little to do with the flavor impact, and everything to do with the fact that they can easily clog your coffee maker, causing damage, making it difficult to clean, and ultimately shortening the lifespan of your drip coffee maker.