10 Myths About Aldi Meat You Probably Fell For

It's the most popular protein source in the world: meat. Chicken, beef, fish, turkey, lamb, and pork litter the aisles of virtually every grocery store and market on the planet, from small mom-and-pop butchers all the way to the world's largest retailers. One of these meat-carrying giants is the famous discount grocer Aldi, which was founded in Germany by the Albrecht family. With 2,362 locations now established in the United States alone, the industry powerhouse is helping to put countless steaks, meatballs, shrimp, and salmon on people's plates ... but oftentimes these products are looked upon with just a slight air of suspicion.

For one reason or another, the Aldi franchise has racked up quite a bit of bizarre speculation regarding its meat. Whether based on fact or completely unwarranted, there's probably a good chance that you have bought into some of these meaty whisperings and that they have affected your shopping experience at the discount retailer in one way or another. Allow us to put your mind at ease by exposing and debunking some of these customer theories. From infected chicken to shady expiration dates to food dyes, here are 10 myths about Aldi meat you probably fell for.