The Aldi Bacon Conspiracy Theory Shaking Up The Internet

In 2023, Reddit came for Aldi's terrible bacon after a slew of customers purchased some that they deemed too fatty. In March 2024, a different kind of accusation began circulating on social media. A series of viral posts accusing Aldi of selling lab-grown bacon under its in-house label has taken the internet by storm. Now, the grocery chain has responded to set the record straight.

Whether it was posted on Facebook or Instagram, it always adhered to a similar format: a picture of Aldi's store-brand bacon above a shopping cart accompanied by the message, "Aldi's customers: If you shop at Aldi you need to know that store brand bacon is not from pig it's from a growing CELL." What follows is a slurry of information about a Vancouver-based company called Appleton Meats, which uses (or, at least, once used) biotechnology to produce meat and dairy products from animal cells.

As a spokesperson for Aldi pointed out to USA Today on March 26, however, Appleton Meats is not the same as Appleton Farms — the company that actually produces the chain's store-brand bacon. "Appleton Farms is an ALDI private label brand and has no affiliation with Appleton Meats," the spokesperson told the outlet. They also confirmed in no uncertain terms, "Our Appleton Farms products are not produced through cultivated lab practices."