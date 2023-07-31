The Aldi Horse Meat Scandal, Explained
There's nothing wrong with questioning where your food comes from, especially when you've been given so many reasons to in the past. Though you'd generally think food labels to be transparent, that's not always the reality. Sometimes, they can simply be misleading, while other times, they may be entirely incorrect.
In 2013, an incident of the latter instance occurred when products from Findus, a Swedish food company utilized by Aldi and other stores throughout Europe, contained horse meat. The frozen foods, which were served with meat claiming to be 100% beef, were actually found with somewhere between 30% and 100% horse meat in its place. As a result of the tests carried out by Food Standards Agency of Ireland, lasagna and other items from Sweden, the United Kingdom, and France were pulled from Aldi shelves. "This is completely unacceptable and like other affected companies, we feel angry and let down by our supplier. If the label says beef, our customers expect it to be beef," said an Aldi spokesperson at the time (via CNN).
Although the food was produced by Findus, the company said that its French-based supplier was actually to blame. It also claimed to have no knowledge of the contamination prior to the FSAI's report.
Manufacturers fight over who's to blame
After horse meat mislabeled as beef was unknowingly sold in Aldi, food producer Findus immediately pointed fingers at its supplier Comigel, the food's supplier. In an interview with CNN, the company branded Comigel as a "villain" and announced its plans to take legal action. Findus strongly believed the supplier was aware of its product's horse content. However, an investigation by the Department of Agriculture found this was not the case, and the mix-up happened due to cost-cutting strategies followed by suppliers. Additionally, Comigel CEO Erick Lehagre told AFP that they were victims as well. As you may have expected, Findus and Comigel have since cut ties.
Because the internet is a strange place, many social media users have expressed concern over this topic, bringing the topic back into the lime light for new audiences. In a video, one TikToker shares an article that misleads them to believe the horse meat scandal is recent. However, this isn't the case, and so long as the labeling is now accurate, Aldi's horse-meat-selling days are in the past. Now, the story simply serves as a former frozen aisle secret.