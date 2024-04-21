Herby Chickpea Salad Sandwich Recipe

There are several types of creamy salads typically used as sandwich fillings, among them chicken salad, tuna salad, and egg salad. To that group we'd like to add chickpea salad, which, according to developer Feta Topalu, "is a great option for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diet." Here, she's providing a recipe for such a salad and instructions for how to turn it into a vegetable-packed sandwich. Not only is the sandwich layered with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber, but the chickpea salad includes chopped onions, celery, and bell peppers to give it plenty of crunch. Topalu also flavors it with parsley, dill, and tarragon, helping to give the salad a fresh, summery feel.

As the chickpea salad can be stored for up to four days, it can be a great option for meal prepping. If you get tired of sandwiches throughout the week, you can also use the chickpea salad in a wrap, on top of a salad, or in a rice bowl.