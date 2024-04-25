The 12 Best Ice Cream Trucks Across The Country, According To Reviews
We all remember those days spent chasing the nearly broken-down ice cream truck through the neighborhood, trying to ignore its creepy music in favor of a Choco Taco, snow cone, or SpongeBob SquarePants popsicle (which now has its own truck). Luckily, these days we don't have to do that for a cone of mediocre ice cream. That's because throughout the United States, ice cream trucks have gotten modern kicks, slinging everything from frozen gelato bars dipped in chocolate, to vegan ice cream, to fluffy, flavor-infused shaved ice.
To get foodies hyped up for a summer of America's favorite dessert, we've rounded up the best ice cream trucks throughout the country. These trucks offer top-tier ice cream on four wheels, having garnered high marks on sites like Yelp and Google. Plus they all offer unique sweets, showcasing something a little different than what can be found at any old ice cream parlor. To learn more about how we chose these trucks, visit the slide at the end of this article.
13. Westside Creamery, Atlanta, Georgia
Remember eating homemade cakes, root beer floats, and classic sundaes as a kid? Those memories are what Westside Creamery delivers — in a truck. Owners Llew and Debra Eastern cruise the greater Atlanta, Georgia area in their ice cream truck, serving a rotating selection of more than 40 flavors of ice cream and 20 flavors of sorbet, all made with milk and cream from a Georgia dairy farm. The ice cream and sorbet can be enjoyed alongside homemade pound cake in a soda float atop root beer or Coca-Cola, or on a self-serve sundae bar for private events.
The Westside Creamery journey began for the Easterns when they purchased the business in 2013 after Debra, who was long interested in baking, intended to pursue opening her own popcorn shop. But when she stumbled upon the ice cream truck for sale, she jumped at the opportunity to buy it and put her own spin on it. Since then, every weekend, the Easterns have been behind the wheel of the Westside Creamery, slinging their artisan ice cream at everything from local festivals to film production studios to private events. They always have eight to 10 ice cream flavors on hand — as well as four sorbet flavors — to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Just take a look at their Yelp page with 4.5 stars. "They have the best, creamiest ice cream in Atlanta," said one reviewer. "So much deliciousness out of one truck."
12. Fifty Licks, Portland, Oregon
What do you get when you cross a blue van, a beer brewer obsessed with food science, and a lot of eggs? You get Fifty Licks Ice Cream in Portland, Oregon. The name is also the number of licks it takes to down a scoop. The brand, which has ice cream trucks as well as three Portland locations, was founded by former beer brewer Chad Draizin. He now spends his days using food chemistry to create offbeat ice cream flavors like cornbread honey butter, lavender salted caramel, matcha mochi, and toasted milk. He also offers vegan flavors such as coconut lemon saffron, mango sticky rice, and golden milk. But regardless of which flavor you choose, indulge knowing that the ice cream is scratch-made using local farm-to-table ingredients, including cage-free eggs.
Since Fifty Licks launched in 2009, it's since expanded, offering ice cream in its own shops as well as retail stores like Whole Foods. It has also garnered accolades like being named one of the city's best new food carts, according to the Oregonian in 2011. Customers seem to agree; its nearly 600 reviews on Yelp have culminated in 4.3 stars with comments like, "The combination of both flavors was a mixture of creamy, flower, salty, sweet, and textured." According to one reviewer, "It was like Super Mario fire flower power-up. So good it empowers you."
11. Scream Truck, New Jersey
We're aware that Dippin' Dots isn't the future of ice cream like we were promised, but Scream Truck is. This pink truck journeys the Garden State, texting potential customers when it will be in their neighborhood. If you want a stop, text Scream Truck back and then place your order and pay – all online. The truck then arrives within its designated timeframe in style, blasting modern music through its Bose speakers. It can leave the ice cream right on your front porch if you want, so you don't even need to put on your shoes to get it.
You won't be choosing convenience over quality with Scream Truck, either. It offers premium ice cream available in specialty sundaes, like the Simply Lucky with vanilla soft-serve, marshmallows, whipped cream, and glitter dust, or the Nutty Becky with chocolate soft-serve, diced Snickers bar pieces, Ghirardelli hot fudge, Reese's peanut butter sauce, and whipped cream. Customers can also opt for ice cream cones, milkshakes, and kosher and nut-free desserts so everyone can have a scoop of the pint. Since Scream Truck launched in 2020, it has garnered 4.9 stars on Google. "The Scream Truck is a delightful treat," said one reviewer. "The experience of having the truck pull up in front of your house with its bright colors, fun music, and happy staff is fantastic!"
10. Twirl and Dip Ice Cream, San Francisco, California
Twirl and Dip Ice Cream may not have all of the crazy flavors that some other ice cream trucks offer, but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality, as it has 4.6 stars on Google. Most customers clamor for its organic vanilla bean, dark chocolate, or twist of the two soft serve flavors. Then those flavors can be dipped in dark chocolate that takes more than half of its flavor from Tcho chocolate, which is accentuated with a sprinkling of Maldon sea salt. If those don't get your taste buds going, then opt for some of their handmade toppings, like butterscotch sauce, raspberry syrup, and English toffee pieces.
Or if you're into fruitier desserts, order one of their handmade, vegan, and organic fresh fruit lollipops with seasonal flavors like ruby grapefruit, cantaloupe honey, and Meyer lemon. The truck also offers frozen bananas dipped in vegan chocolate and sugar-cane soda floats, so no matter what you opt for, you know your dessert is a sustainable one. Plus, the truck is in a San Francisco location perfect for unwinding after sightseeing – it's inside the Golden Gate Park, right next to the museums that call the park home, as well as the Japanese tea garden and botanical garden.
9. Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, New York, New York
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is a national brand with stores in 10 states, as well as pints on the shelves of retailers like Whole Foods and Walmart. But it never would have got where it is without its truck, which was launched by brand founders Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O'Neil. After raising $60,000 to start their dream — which was nearly $200,000 less than they had hoped to raise to get off the ground — the trio refurbished former Post Office trucks into ice cream trucks. Immediately, the trucks that the founders had lovingly painted themselves brought in big crowds and big lines, eager to try flavors like their now-famous black cherry chip, cookies and cream, honeycomb, praline butter cake, and Sicilian pistachio.
So what makes Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream so good that it has earned 4.5 stars on Google? They only use simple, high-quality ingredients, like milk, cream, eggs, and cane sugar to create their ice cream, which results in a product that's sweet without the fillers that other brands sometimes use, such as condensed milk, corn syrup, or whey protein. Today, they make as many of 500 gallons of the stuff every day, all still in the same New York City neighborhood where the brand was founded. You can learn even more about them by reading the untold truth of Van Leeuwen.
8. Like No Udder, Providence, Rhode Island
The name of this iconic purple ice cream truck and associated storefront may be inspired by cows, but no cows were harmed in the making of this traditionally dairy-rich sweet treat. Like No Udder only serves vegan ice cream, and those with other dietary needs can always find something to indulge in here, too, since it also serves fat-free and sugar-free ice cream, as well as ice cream that's nut-free and gluten-free which never comes in contact with scoops that have touched nuts or gluten. Plus, its list of flavors is everchanging, although there are usually between eight and 14 to pick from on any given visit.
Regardless of what you pick, you know it's going to be good, since Like No Udder has about 650 Google reviews that culminate in 4.7 stars. "The best vegan ice cream I've ever had! I'm not vegan, and this place beats dairy-based ice cream every time," said one reviewer. "What a great place!" But vegan ice cream isn't the only animal-friendly thing about this cozy ice cream shop and truck. As patrons enjoy their desserts, they'll see animal videos play on TV and even the founders' pets' photos on the napkin holders. Plus, inside the shop, visitors can buy vegan products like vegan jerky, marshmallows, and eggs, as well as pints of vegan ice cream. You can also find the company's vegan ice cream at Aldi.
7. Dolci Peccatti Gelato, Miami, Florida
Dolce peccatti means "sweet sins" in Italian, but if you pick up one of this Miami, Florida truck's cones of gelato or sorbet, it's anything but a sin. Dolce Peccatti serves gelato made only with milk and natural ingredients, which brings all the flavors of the type of gelato you would enjoy on an Italian street to life. Some of their certified Kosher flavors, which are the same traditional flavors you would find in Italy, are stracciatella (chocolate chip), nocciola (hazelnut), and pistachio. Plus, they offer seasonal flavors, like dulce de leche Oreo, key lime pie, and ricotta passion fruit and walnuts, as well as vegan gelato and sorbet.
Brand founder Natalie has been the force behind this delectable, purple ice cream truck since she launched it after deciding to leave her stressful job behind and follow her passion — one of which was gelato, which she loved to indulge in after a long day at her 9-5. She took a professional course in gelato before finding a forlorn truck and refurbishing it to fit her vision of her new brand. Today it only continues to impress, as it has 4.8 stars on Yelp. "This is probably the best ice cream in the world!" said one reviewer.
6. Fluff Ice, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Los Angeles, California
When you see the teal truck adorned with cartoon animals coasting through Los Angeles, California, and Los Angeles, Nevada, you know you're in for a treat that's both unique and delicious. That's because Fluff Ice serves shaved ice that infuses flavors before it's shaved. Plus, its texture isn't icy — it's fluffy, and has been described as similar to cotton candy (but frozen). Intrigued yet? Wait until you see its flavors. They include Asian-inspired delicacies like Halo Halo with taro fluff, egg pudding, and red bean, as well as Chamango with mango fluff, fresh mango, mango jelly, chamoy and Tajin. Or, customers can create their own fluff and customize which toppings they would like. It's so delicious that it was once named as Zagat's LA Food Truck of the Week.
Fluff Ice was founded in 2011 by Nick, who traveled to Taiwan to learn how to make what is now his fluff after deciding that he was sick of working for other people and wanted to start his own business. The fluff you might find him snacking on in the back of the truck? The Mango Madness, which has mango fluff, fresh mango, and mango jelly. But no matter which cup you choose, it's going to be good. Fluff Ice has 4.7 stars on Yelp, with reviews saying things like "Oh my goodness, the shaved ice is so delicious and airy."
5. Longboards Vintage Ice Cream, Los Angeles, California
The Los Angeles, California skating scene is known for the classic longboard, and one of its ice cream trucks has the same inspiration. Longboards Vintage Ice Cream offers handmade ice cream bars that look a lot like longboards, and then, customers can opt to have them dipped in milk chocolate or Ghirardelli dark chocolate. Finally, the then-dipped bars can be rolled in any topping – including gummy bears, sprinkles, coconut, graham cracker crumbs and more — for a super-custom dessert.
Not sure what to choose? Longboards Vintage Ice Cream offers a few staple combinations, like the Bar Fight, which is a chocolate bar dipped in milk chocolate before being smothered in pretzels and peanuts for a salty-sweet treat. The combos here are so delicious that the truck was named as the Best Mobile Ice Cream Bar by LA Weekly in 2011. Customers seem to think so, too. Longboards Vintage Ice Cream has 4.4 stars on Yelp, with reviewers saying things like "Best ice cream truck I have seen!"
4. HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars, Miami, Florida and Denver, Colorado
If Longboards Vintage Ice Cream's handmade ice cream bars dipped in chocolate and smothered in toppings sounded good, then you'll love HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars. This food truck, which travels through both Miami, Florida and Denver, Colorado, offers frozen gelato bars that are dipped in Belgian chocolate before being topped with a sweet of your choosing. HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars are also friendly to food allergies and restrictions, since they are gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and have dairy-free options. They also utilize local dairy as well as real fruit. Plus, they contain no high-fructose corn syrup and less fat than ice cream. Customers can also customize their HipPOP or choose from one of the brand's staple flavors, like cherry chocolate, Nutella, Oreo, salted caramel brulée, and cappuccino.
HipPOPs got its start when founder Tony decided to put gelato on a stick and sell it in a truck in 2012, a cry from his three-decade history of working in the frozen dessert business. The crowds quickly followed, especially when HipPOPs was named one of the best dessert trucks in the country by The Daily Meal. As the demand grew, Tony expanded his team by joining forces with a group of entrepreneurs who helped Tony bring his truck across the country to Denver, Colorado. Once it expanded to the Mile High City in 2020, it was named the second-best dessert food truck in the city by Denver A-List.
3. Sticks and Cones Ice Cream, Charlotte, North Carolina
We're by no means the first publication to recognize Sticks and Cones Ice Cream. Anything but a hidden gem, it's been recognized countless times, since it was named as one of the country's top 15 innovative ice cream trucks by Delish and MSN, one of the top 10 American ice cream trucks by Relish, and one of the best spots for ice cream in the area by GoCarolinas.com – to name just a few accolades. But customers have perhaps given it the best reviews of all. The fleet of trucks have 4.6 stars on Yelp, with reviews saying things such as "Heaven on wheels ... It was worth the wait!"
Sticks and Cones have three ice cream trucks to choose from, each offering its own type of products. The graffitied, colorful Sticks truck offers innovative desserts; the Andee truck adorned with the words "Cool Caravan" serves dipped hard ice cream; and the Cones truck sells soft-serve ice cream. Behind the wheel you can usually find owners and husband-and-wife team Dave and Karen, a duo to be reckoned with since 1989.
2. Big Gay Ice Cream, New York, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Don't let the rainbow and unicorn on its blue ice cream trucks fool you – Big Gay Ice Cream doesn't mess around when it comes to its creamy, soft-serve ice cream, which is made using all-natural local milk, local cream, sugar, and a small amount of emulsifier using its own custom recipe. Just look at its long list of accolades — the brand has been named the best food truck in America, and its founders have published their own cookbook, brought Big Gay Ice Cream around the world, given TED Talks and other seminars, and more. But it all started with a bright truck roaming the New York City streets.
These days, customers can choose from a variety of frozen treats at Big Gay Ice Cream, like ice cream floats, soft-serve injected with flavors and dipped, sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream cookie sandwiches, and non-dairy fruit pops. No matter what you pick, you'll be a happy camper — just ask its 170 Google reviewers, who have given Big Gay Ice Cream four stars. "Really fantastic menu," said one reviewer. "It's so unique and I wanted to get one of everything!" Most of its products are gluten-free and kosher, too. You can even bring a Big Gay Ice Cream truck to your own event, too, thanks to its private event offerings.
1. Methodology
We rounded up the best ice cream trucks throughout the country first based on their reviews. No food truck on this list has less than four stars on sites such as Yelp and Google. Plus, we ensured that all of the trucks on this list offer a premium ice cream, made with ingredients that are local, natural and simple. Finally, all of the trucks we mentioned here present a unique experience, whether that's because all their ice cream is vegan, or they put thoughtful twists on gelato, or they have created something that's kind of ice cream but kind of their own thing.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and The Daily Meal.