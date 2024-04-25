The 12 Best Ice Cream Trucks Across The Country, According To Reviews

Remember eating homemade cakes, root beer floats, and classic sundaes as a kid? Those memories are what Westside Creamery delivers — in a truck. Owners Llew and Debra Eastern cruise the greater Atlanta, Georgia area in their ice cream truck, serving a rotating selection of more than 40 flavors of ice cream and 20 flavors of sorbet, all made with milk and cream from a Georgia dairy farm. The ice cream and sorbet can be enjoyed alongside homemade pound cake in a soda float atop root beer or Coca-Cola, or on a self-serve sundae bar for private events.

The Westside Creamery journey began for the Easterns when they purchased the business in 2013 after Debra, who was long interested in baking, intended to pursue opening her own popcorn shop. But when she stumbled upon the ice cream truck for sale, she jumped at the opportunity to buy it and put her own spin on it. Since then, every weekend, the Easterns have been behind the wheel of the Westside Creamery, slinging their artisan ice cream at everything from local festivals to film production studios to private events. They always have eight to 10 ice cream flavors on hand — as well as four sorbet flavors — to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Just take a look at their Yelp page with 4.5 stars. "They have the best, creamiest ice cream in Atlanta," said one reviewer. "So much deliciousness out of one truck."