The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Pad Thai, According To An Expert Chef

According to market data aggregator Gitnux, pad Thai is, by a wide margin, the most popular type of Thai food ordered in restaurants worldwide. It is also the type of noodle dish that many home cooks may be willing to attempt as the ingredients and preparation can be fairly simple. In fact, according to Keng Kirdnimit, who's the head chef at NYC Thai restaurant Soothr , the biggest mistake people often make with the dish involves making it over-complicated.

The American version of pad Thai, unlike the original, often contains a lot of vegetables and may include other add-ins ranging from the peanut butter found in our spicy pad Thai recipe to the edible flowers Rachael Ray uses in hers (Reddit really got its undies in a bunch over the latter). As Kirdnimit tells Mashed, "Pad Thai is a very simple dish with main ingredients of just noodles, protein, egg, bean sprouts and chives." While it may not be a mistake, per se, to add other ingredients to your home-cooked pad Thai as long as you enjoy them, Kerdnimit points out that your embellished dish "would look very unusual [by] Thai standards."