Upgrade Your Matcha Latte With The Help Of A Whipped Cream Canister
Matcha is on the rise as a great coffee alternative. It has less caffeine, plus it shares the antioxidant properties of green tea (in fact, here's what happens when you drink matcha every day), and it has an earthy flavor that many people love. Matcha is a tea, so it lacks the variety of coffee's extraction methods (cold brew, espresso, pour-over, etc.). Still, that doesn't mean there aren't creative ways to reinvent the drink. For the silkiest version you can imagine, upgrade your matcha latte with the help of a whipped cream canister.
If you're looking for an icy version of the drink, you can try this Dunkin' Donuts frozen matcha latte copycat recipe, but if you simply want a smoother version of an easy matcha latte recipe, a whipped cream canister should be your go-to, as it's a great way to play around with your latte's texture. A TikTok hack from user @ethanrodecoffee showed that you can add your matcha latte directly into a whipped cream canister and dispense it straight into a glass. The result has a uniquely aerated texture comparable to those of your favorite nitro cold brews.
How the whipped cream canister works
Having a whipped cream canister is paramount for this matcha upgrade. There's no other way to accomplish the drink's silky-smooth texture. Whipped cream canisters work by releasing nitrous oxide into the liquid, which dissolves in the liquid's fat and expands when pressurized out of the can (that's the hissing sound you hear when the cream dispenses from the nozzle). But heavy whipping cream isn't the only liquid that can go into the canister — matcha lattes work too, as demonstrated in @ethanrodecoffee's TikTok. After preparing your matcha latte through whatever means you prefer, just pour it into a whipped cream canister with a freshly loaded nitrous oxide cartridge. The output will be a creamy delight.
@ethanrodecoffee
My favorite way to make matcha – nitro matcha latte
You don't have to worry about your matcha latte turning into whipped cream. Typical whipped cream canisters rely on the heavy whipping cream's fat content — which is roughly 30% — to churn out whipped cream. Whole milk, a typical choice for a matcha latte, has roughly 3.25% milkfat, so the nitrous oxide won't fully do its job. The matcha latte will still come out as a liquid, just silkier and more aerated. This is the ultimate matcha latte upgrade, and it easily surpasses the watered-down version you might buy at a cafe.