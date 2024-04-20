Upgrade Your Matcha Latte With The Help Of A Whipped Cream Canister

Matcha is on the rise as a great coffee alternative. It has less caffeine, plus it shares the antioxidant properties of green tea (in fact, here's what happens when you drink matcha every day), and it has an earthy flavor that many people love. Matcha is a tea, so it lacks the variety of coffee's extraction methods (cold brew, espresso, pour-over, etc.). Still, that doesn't mean there aren't creative ways to reinvent the drink. For the silkiest version you can imagine, upgrade your matcha latte with the help of a whipped cream canister.

If you're looking for an icy version of the drink, you can try this Dunkin' Donuts frozen matcha latte copycat recipe, but if you simply want a smoother version of an easy matcha latte recipe, a whipped cream canister should be your go-to, as it's a great way to play around with your latte's texture. A TikTok hack from user @ethanrodecoffee showed that you can add your matcha latte directly into a whipped cream canister and dispense it straight into a glass. The result has a uniquely aerated texture comparable to those of your favorite nitro cold brews.