Costco's New Burger Kits Have Reddit Feeling Short-Changed

Costco is known for making life just a little easier. It's a one-stop shop where you can buy the best pre-made meals, allowing you to cross "make dinner" off your to-do list. In its latest attempt at bringing the goods, the warehouse club's in-house deli recently launched a bacon cheddar burger meal kit that Reddit is none too impressed with.

The burger kits contain four beef patties with bacon and cheddar cheese mixed in, four cheddar slices, two containers of burger sauce, and a smattering of lettuce, tomato slices, and sliced red onion. Strikingly similar to the Costco cheesy bacon burgers that had everyone talking in 2020, the kits cost $6.49 per pound and are generally priced around $17. "Didn't buy but thought I would share," wrote the original poster, adding, "Came with all the fixings except the buns. Anyone tried?" While it seemed few people had tried the burgers, many people had opinions about the kits.

"Neat, but why are they that color? Doesn't seem like a 'kit' without a bun," one commenter wrote. "I think we're seeing a lot of bacon mixed into the patties," another said in response. "Still, 16 bucks to make four burgers," another chimed in.