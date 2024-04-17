All The Details About Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Exit Explained

Valerie Bertinelli starred in two shows on the Food Network. In her first show, Valerie's Home Cooking, Bertinelli shared her passion for cooking with her viewers. The show, which ran from 2015 until 2023, featured Bertinelli cooking on camera and sharing her food with her family and friends. "Valerie's Home Cooking" was nominated for multiple Emmys over the years. In 2019, the show won two Emmys, one for Outstanding Culinary Program and one for Outstanding Culinary Host. When the show ended, Bertinelli took to Instagram to speak directly to her fans, saying in a video, "The bad news is that it's the final season ... I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy."

Bertinelli was also the host of "Kids Baking Championship" alongside baker Duff Goldman of "The Ace of Cakes." In the show, which started in 2015, child bakers compete against one another to win a prize of $25,000. Bertinelli and Goldman guided the young chefs as they vied for the title of best young baker. The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys and one Kid's Choice Award. As both of the shows, or at least Bertinelli's presence in them, have come to an end, fans are left missing the charming TV personality.