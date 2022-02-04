Valerie Bertinelli Wishes She Could Cook With This Star - Exclusive

"Oh, I wish [I could have met] Julia Child," Valerie Bertinelli told Mashed. "I mean, wouldn't that be fun to learn from her, and cook with her, and to be served a dish from her? Because she was so creative in ... teaching people how to cook, and that it is possible that anybody can cook if you just give yourself the amount of time to learn a few basic things in the kitchen. You can also go as far as [she did] where she knows how to debone duck and chicken. I don't want to do all that, but I do want to know the flavors that she played with."

For now, Bertinelli can only fantasize about cooking alongside the late Child. And Bertinelli isn't the only chef that Child's wisdom touched. According to Food Network, Alton Brown, Jacques Pépin, Daniel Boulud, and many others have adored the cooking icon, and some even have personal anecdotes from when their paths converged.

While you might not see Julia Child join Valerie Bertinelli on screen anytime soon, you can still catch Bertinelli in action during reruns of "Valerie's Home Cooking." And keep an eye out for her next project on Discovery+ that follows the chef around Italy as she retraces her family's roots.