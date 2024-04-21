The Viral Smoked Sausage Tip That Had TikTok Sizzling

There are many sausage cooking tips everyone should know, including throwing your sausage on the grill for an extra smokey kick. Smoked sausage is a great choice because it's already packed with flavor from the smoking process and typically comes fully cooked – although many people end up warming it or cooking it some more anyway. Whether you heat up your smoked sausage on the grill for an extra punch of flavor or stick it on the stovetop, there is one viral tip making the rounds on TikTok that you should consider.

Malcom Reed, the face behind the TikTok account @howtobbqright, recommends scoring and seasoning your smoked sausage before cooking it. This involves cutting the sausage as deep as ¾ of the way through in 1-centimeter increments down the entire length of the sausage. These slits then can be filled with extra seasonings and glazes of your choice. As the sausage cooks, it will release some of its fat via the slits, helping build flavor. The sausage's sliced edges will also become browned and crispy on the grill, creating a bark. Flavorful, simple, and perfect for serving a crowd, this is bound to be a sausage cooking hack you wish you knew sooner.