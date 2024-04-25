False Facts About Strawberries You Thought Were True

Think you know a lot about strawberries? We have to break it to you: You might believe in quite a few myths about this seemingly simple fruit. For starters, you probably thought that strawberries are "true" berries, but this is the first thing that most people get wrong. By biological definition, strawberries aren't really berries at all. To find out the truth behind misconceptions such as this one, Mashed spoke to two cookbook authors and food bloggers to get insight on the most widespread strawberry myths.

Whether you believe strawberries only come in one variety; think your berries will ripen after you take them home; or assume they're best served cold from the fridge, you're not alone. From myths about the flavor and nutrition of these fruits to the way they should be grown, stored, and served, now's the time to take a closer look at false strawberry facts. Learning the truth just might help you get more enjoyment out of these sweet red gems.