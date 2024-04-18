Costco's New Chicken Wrap Features A Fan-Favorite Ingredient

One of the big pulls when it comes to KS rotisserie chicken is that it's cheap, right? Depending on your location, these birds can cost as little as $4.99, which is incredible value when paired with the fact that you can make the most of Costco's rotisserie chicken by incorporating it into multiple meals across a few days. You might be a little disappointed to know that the wraps cost around $17 per pack, which is significantly more expensive than getting a whole bird. Again, this is location-dependent, but it still stings that a wrap is so much more expensive than an entire chicken.

Let's say, hypothetically, you have a Costco rotisserie chicken (or a copycat Costco rotisserie chicken recipe) and plenty of potential fillings already in the kitchen. There's absolutely nothing stopping you from whipping up your own version of the wrap using the same or similar ingredients. As well as the ingredients listed earlier, Costco's version also uses a mixture of spices to add extra flavor to its wrap, but luckily you can find the full list if you look in the right corners of Instagram and TikTok. To mimic Costco's Tuscan spice mix, you'll need paprika, turmeric, cilantro, powdered jalapeño, and powdered tomato. Serve with the red version of pesto in place of the sun-dried tomato dip, and you're golden.