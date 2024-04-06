Make The Most Of Costco's Rotisserie Chicken — Turn It Into Multiple Meals

Going to Costco can be exhausting. After wandering through what feels like miles of sky-high aisles that hold everything from toilet paper to fresh-made tiramisu to pasta variety packs, cooking is probably the last thing you want to do when you finally pull out of the warehouse's parking lot. This is why many shoppers snag one of the fan-favorite Costco rotisserie chickens on their way out. These ready-to-eat birds are hot, perfectly seasoned, and only cost $5 each.

The problem comes after you dig in for the first time. If you and your household don't finish your chicken in one sitting, chances are high that the leftovers end up forgotten in the back of your fridge for far too long. The key to maximizing your use of this Costco staple is to split it into two meals that can be eaten over one day.

This method offers some major benefits: For one, when you pick up a rotisserie chicken on your next Costco run, you'll know your next two meals are taken care of. You also won't have to touch (or clean up after) raw meat, and you know you'll get your money's worth. You can use up your chicken in several ways, but our all-time favorite is to make a sandwich or salad at lunchtime and then use the rest for chicken soup in the evening. This ensures that you use every piece of the chicken — not just the meat.