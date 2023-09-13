The Red Version Of Pesto Reinvents What You Think About The Sauce

Well-cut suits, ancient buildings, and Vespas. Perfect pastas, intense espressos, and Caprese salads. These all seem as natural a part of Italy as the Tuscan hills or the cliffs of Capri — when they're really as man-made as the floating city of Venice. This alchemy occurs because Italian designers and diners demand two things above all else: It has to be simple, and it has to be beautiful. When cooking for people with this outlook, the only way to win is to find the best ingredients possible, which means each local specialty is based on what grows fresh nearby. Basil pesto is held up as an example of this ethos of simple, local deliciousness, but the much-maligned red pesto is an even better illustration of how this mindset is a truly nationwide phenomenon.

The bright-green sauce typically called pesto is from Genoa, a historically powerful trading city in northern Italy. Like any regional dish, there are purists who object to any variation on the classic formula — basil, cheese, olive oil, garlic, and pine nuts. However, Genovese pesto became synonymous with basil only relatively recently, once geography and greenhouses meant basil was available in Genoa all year long.

Different versions of pesto are traditional in other parts of Italy, for similar reasons — cooks there simply made the best use of what they had available. One such variety of pesto is red pesto. So, let's ignore the basil pesto snobs and find out how red pesto can reinvigorate your outlook on Italian cuisine.