Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Returning To The Menu For Their Longest Stint Ever

Fans of Taco Bell's nacho fries can — once again — rejoice! On April 25, the beloved limited-edition snack will be making its 11th nationwide appearance on the menu, but this time, it has a spicy new twist. According to info shared with Mashed, the fast food chain is partnering up with Secret Aardvark, a Portland-based (and woman-owned) hot sauce company with adventurously flavored sauces, to really bring the heat.

Typically, the fan-favorite consists of little more than seasoned fries and a small cup of nacho cheese sauce — although nacho fries did get the grilled cheese treatment in 2023 when they came topped with three different cheeses, as well as steak, queso, and chipotle sauce (as we determined, they were worth the trip). The Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, on the other hand, cover these same fries with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and pico de gallo. The whole ensemble, which will cost $4.99, is smothered in an exclusive sauce made of Secret Aardvark's Serrabanero hot sauce blended with ranch.

It probably goes without saying that, in this iteration of nacho fries, the sauce is the star of the show. Secret Aardvark's spicy Serrabenero sauce is flavored with tomatillos, onions, serrano and habanero peppers.