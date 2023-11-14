Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Getting The Grilled Cheese Treatment

If we could guess Taco Bell's mission statement when it comes to creating new menu items, it would probably be something along the lines of, "make something you'd only eat after a night at the bar in the most dire of circumstances." This has led to some wild and occasionally very popular creations à la Mexican pizza, Doritos taco shells, and grilled cheese-themed burritos. Grilled Cheese Burritos proved so popular since their 2020 debut that they returned to the menu more than once and became a permanent item earlier this year. So we can't say we were exactly surprised to learn that Taco Bell was releasing Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

According to a press release received by Mashed, this new menu item includes Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, which have gone on and off the menu several times since their debut in 2018, topped off with a melted cheese blend consisting of mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar, marinated grilled steak, and Taco Bell's melted queso and chipotle sauce. Basically, it's a nacho platter that subs the tortilla chips for the company's signature seasoned fries. Redditors have previously spotted Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries in Sacramento, California, in November 2022. They were part of a trial menu and will now be available nationwide at Taco Bells as of November 16, 2023, for a limited time for $4.99.