Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries Review: They're Worth The Trip
The word is out: Taco Bell is doubling down on Nacho Fries in two exciting ways. In a press release, Taco Bell announced the arrival of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, a mouthwatering blend of melted cheeses, seasoned fries, and marinated steak. Additionally, Taco Bell is launching the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, a sequel to the fan-favorite Taco Lover's Pass launched in 2022. Starting November 14, Rewards Members can purchase the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass for $10 exclusively through the Taco Bell app and use it to unlock a regular Nacho Fries order every day for 30 consecutive days.
In the press release, Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, says, "We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience,"
With the inaugural launch of the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass and the arrival of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is going all-in on Nacho Fries and trying once more to see if a topped and loaded Nacho Fries offering will be a hit. We had the chance to try the brand's new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. Are they worth a visit to your local Taco Bell? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries release and to find out if these loaded fries are a hit or a miss.
What's in the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries?
Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries feature an irresistible union of two fast food powerhouses: Nacho Fries and grilled cheese. The dish starts with a base of boldly seasoned Nacho Fries, smothered with a bubbly blend of mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses. To elevate the experience even more, the cheesy fries are then dotted with marinated and seasoned steak that's been char-grilled for maximum flavor. A drizzle of Taco Bell's signature Nacho Cheese provides a final ooey, gooey touch, while a final slathering of chipotle-infused sauce gives a hint of heat and tang.
In other words, imagine your favorite steak nachos. Now replace the tortilla chips with seasoned fries and top them with melty cheesy goodness, and you'll get an idea of what this new offering from Taco Bell is all about. The chain's Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries combine crispy, golden fries with indulgent grilled cheese in a harmonious fusion of two beloved foods.
When are they available and for how long?
Getting excited about Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries? You won't have to wait much longer. Starting November 16, Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries will be available nationwide at participating locations. However, this menu item will only be out for a limited time while supplies last. These loaded fries come with marinated, grilled steak and will be available for $4.49. If you like spicy, you can try an amped-up version of the fries by adding jalapeños. Note that the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries will not be an option in the new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass (sigh).
This latest Taco Bell innovation gives Bell Heads another way to savor the cheesy goodness of Nacho Fries, but like other creations, this offering may stay for a while or disappear quickly. That largely appears to depend on how it fares with customers. So make sure to order some from your local Taco Bell soon to experience the debut of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.
How does this compare to other Taco Bell items?
Nacho Fries with a variety of toppings have appeared on the Taco Bell menu before, including Loaded Truff Nacho Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries, Buffalo Chicken Ranch Fries, and the chain's 2022 Steak White Hot Ranch Nacho Fries. The new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries are similar to these previous offerings as they all consist of Nacho Fries topped with sauce, cheese, and sometimes meat. This new menu item may have more appeal with its optional heat level, triple cheese blend, and combination of fan favorite nacho cheese and chipotle sauces.
Compared to what's on the current Taco Bell menu, the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries are most similar to Nachos BellGrande, which features tortilla chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes. While the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries clearly has different components, both menu items feature a pile of toppings on a starchy base. We'll have to wait and see if this new item will join Nachos BellGrande by earning a permanent place on the Taco Bell menu.
Our verdict: give these a try
If you didn't think Nacho Fries could get any better, we're here to tell you that it's possible. Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries are craveable, sumptuous, and downright tasty. The dish has everything we want in a loaded fry offering: hot, spicy, crispy, gooey, and toasty, with mouthwatering flavor. The grilled, melty blend of mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar take these Nacho Fries to another level of deliciousness we didn't think was possible. Meanwhile, the nacho cheese and chipotle sauce add the perfect gooey texture to bring all the components together for a tasty bite full of irresistible flavor. The char-grilled steak scattered over the fries is tender, juicy, and plentiful, though unnecessary because the seasoned Nacho Fries, cheeses, and sauces are enough to please on their own.
If you ask us, Taco Bell's got a winner with its new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. You might get a bit messy if you eat them without a fork, but these tasty loaded fries are worth a few extra napkins. They're also sure to please heat lovers and cheese aficionados alike. Our final verdict? Run, don't walk, to try out Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. They're delicious!