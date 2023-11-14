Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries Review: They're Worth The Trip

The word is out: Taco Bell is doubling down on Nacho Fries in two exciting ways. In a press release, Taco Bell announced the arrival of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, a mouthwatering blend of melted cheeses, seasoned fries, and marinated steak. Additionally, Taco Bell is launching the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, a sequel to the fan-favorite Taco Lover's Pass launched in 2022. Starting November 14, Rewards Members can purchase the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass for $10 exclusively through the Taco Bell app and use it to unlock a regular Nacho Fries order every day for 30 consecutive days.

In the press release, Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, says, "We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience,"

With the inaugural launch of the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass and the arrival of Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is going all-in on Nacho Fries and trying once more to see if a topped and loaded Nacho Fries offering will be a hit. We had the chance to try the brand's new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. Are they worth a visit to your local Taco Bell? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries release and to find out if these loaded fries are a hit or a miss.