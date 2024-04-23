The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Eggs Benedict, According To Valerie Bertinelli - Exclusive

Valerie Bertinelli has made a name for herself in the food realm by helming her own cooking show on the Food Network for nearly a decade and co-hosting the popular series, "Kids Baking Championship," with Duff Goldman. The down-to-earth star also shares her favorite recipes with fans through multiple cookbooks, including her latest, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share." Bertinelli's recipes are relatable and within reach of any home cook, and this includes versions of seemingly-complicated recipes like eggs Benedict.

Bertinelli told Mashed in an exclusive interview that after experiencing the heartbreaking loss of both parents and ex-husband Eddie Van Halen within a few years, creating these recipes helped her heal. "As I was coming out of that and healing myself in '23, I wanted to get back in the kitchen again, because I truly found joy in the kitchen, and I had stopped," she explained. The award-winning actress said that writing the cookbook and including recipes that were tributes to family members was a version of therapy for her. One such dish was inspired by her ex-husband Eddie: his favorite touring treat, eggs Benedict.

Eggs Benedict is one of those meals people love to order when they go out for brunch, but few people attempt to make it at home, because they're worried it's too complicated. Bertinelli revealed that, when it comes to making this early-morning staple, the biggest mistake you can make is thinking that Hollandaise sauce and poached eggs are difficult to make.