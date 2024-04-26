No One Really Knows Who Invented Snowball Cookies

There are many different variants of the basic snowball cookie theme (or whatever name you want to call them). Many of these revolve around the type of nuts that are used. They range from pecans as in sandies to the almonds typical of kourabiedes to the hazelnuts used in the original Russian tea cakes. They can also be made with walnuts, pistachios, peanuts, or whatever other nuts you have on hand.

You can change up your cookies by using different flavorings, as well — rosewater is popular in Greece, while anise is more of an Italian thing. For the most part, as long as they retain that powdered sugar coating, they can still be called snowballs. Well, unless you change the shape, that is. If you flatten them out and stick your thumb in the middle, you have the makings of an entirely different kind of cookie.

If you create an indent in your unbaked snowball cookie, it's just begging to be filled up with something, usually jam, although lemon curd, Nutella, or Hershey's Kisses will also work. That filled cookie is called a thumbprint, even though more fastidious cooks may use the back of a small spoon for the indenting. Some even refuse the thumbprint label altogether and refer to the cookies as jam-filled snowballs, but even when dusted with powdered sugar "snow," the flattening-out part belies that name since they're no longer ball-shaped.