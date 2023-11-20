Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies' Story Is Rich In History (And Flavor)

It's the kind of story that first sounds like a fairytale. "Once upon a time, back in 1938 at the Whitman, Massachusetts Toll House restaurant, the chocolate chip cookie was invented." That much of the story is true. By contrast, most of the fantastical details that have since spread are not.

Those details claim celebrated entrepreneur and restaurateur Ruth Wakefield neglected to buy enough nuts to make a cookie that her wildly popular restaurant, the Toll House, served alongside ice cream. So the story goes, she chopped up a nearby Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate bar for a substitute crunch, and voilà! A new cookie for the masses was born (via Slate).

In reality, Wakefield was a skilled businesswoman and a warm, dynamic host to the thousands of customers who came to her and her husband's famous Toll House restaurant. Her place settings were one thumbprint away from the edge of the table, and she kept a restaurant afloat during the height of the Great Depression — this wasn't a woman who forgot an order for nuts. So, how did she actually invent the chocolate chip cookie? According to the book "The Great American Chocolate Chip Cookie," a trip to Europe jogged Wakefield's memories of her college food chemistry class, and in hopes of giving new life to her crisp pecan icebox cookies, she decided to run cookie experiments with her pastry chef using un-melted chocolate chunks.