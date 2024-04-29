Sweet And Easy Pear Bread Recipe

When it comes to baking with pears, you might be familiar with pear crisp, or perhaps a decadent pear upside-down cake. But pears might be at their best when baked into a simple loaf. Our sweet and easy pear bread, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is made with only a handful of simple pantry staples and a few ripe pears. This bread is a breeze to whip up and a joy to eat.

This quick bread, which has a moist, tender crumb, is delicately spiced with cinnamon, and filled with juicy morsels of fresh pear. It's a delicious flavor combination that results in a rather moreish loaf. Preparing this easy recipe is a case of simply mixing up the batter, folding through the diced pears for those pockets of fruity goodness, and popping everything in a loaf pan. But we're not quite done there — the final step before baking is to top the batter with slices of whole pear for extra sweetness and a beautiful presentation.

After the bread bakes for an hour or so, you'll be greeted with a golden-brown loaf that smells like pure comfort. Let it cool, then slice and enjoy. This pear bread is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or anytime you need a pick-me-up.