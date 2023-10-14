Super Simple Pear Crisp Recipe

One of the great things about our simple pear crisp recipe is its versatility. You can easily add or swap different fruits to customize this classic dessert. A popular addition is to incorporate apples alongside the pears. The combination of these two fruits offers a lovely mixture of tart and sweet flavors. For a burst of color and a slightly tangy kick, consider mixing in various types of berries like blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries.

Tart and vibrant rhubarb also pairs beautifully with pears, while stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, or apricots bring extra juiciness and natural sweetness to the dessert. It couldn't be easier to tailor the fruity filling to your personal tastes or the changing seasons. So, whether you're celebrating the bounty of summer or indulging in the coziness of fall, feel free to get creative here!

When it comes to serving, a spoonful of vanilla ice cream is a classic pairing, but this can easily be changed up too. Why not try pouring over some warm custard, or adding a dollop of fresh whipped cream? Greek yogurt is another great option too.