Super Simple Pear Crisp Recipe
A warm, comforting dessert that's the epitome of cozy home baking, this super simple pear crisp is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This autumnal dessert features sweet, juicy pears, warming spices and a crispy, golden oat topping — perfect for serving with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream!
With just a handful of readily available ingredients, you can whip up this warming sweet treat in no time. It's a great one to make for a dinner party or family meal, and it's easy to do the prep work in advance too. Fresh diced pears are simply tossed with a medley of spices and covered with that sweet buttery topping. As it bakes, the topping transforms into a golden, crunchy crust that pairs beautifully with the tender, bubbling pears below. Simple and full of fall flavors, our pear crisp is the perfect crowd-pleasing bake and easy to customize with your favorite fruits too.
Gather the ingredients for this super simple pear crisp
The fruity base layer of this super simple pear crisp is made up of a mixture of diced pears, lemon juice, granulated sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla extract and cornstarch. Once this is spread out in the bottom of your baking dish, the topping can be prepared. Rolled oats, all-purpose flour, and brown sugar are first mixed together in a bowl, before stirring through the softened butter until just slightly clumpy. Finally, the crisp topping is added to the pears and everything is baked until golden and bubbling.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix pears and lemon juice
Add the diced pears to a baking dish. Pour oven the lemon juice and stir to coat.
Step 3: Add sugar, spices, and vanilla
Add the granulated sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and vanilla extract and stir again.
Step 4: Add cornstarch
Add the cornstarch and stir to coat.
Step 5: Mix topping ingredients
Whisk together the oats, flour, and brown sugar in a mixing bowl.
Step 6: Stir in the butter
Stir the butter into the oats, flour, and sugar until you have a clumpy mixture.
Step 7: Sprinkle the oat topping over the pears
Pour the mixture on top of the pears and spread it out to the edges of the dish in an even layer.
Step 8: Bake the crisp
Bake for 45 minutes or until the topping is crisp and browned.
Step 9: Serve
Serve as is or with ice cream.
Can you add or swap in different fruits to this pear crisp?
One of the great things about our simple pear crisp recipe is its versatility. You can easily add or swap different fruits to customize this classic dessert. A popular addition is to incorporate apples alongside the pears. The combination of these two fruits offers a lovely mixture of tart and sweet flavors. For a burst of color and a slightly tangy kick, consider mixing in various types of berries like blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries.
Tart and vibrant rhubarb also pairs beautifully with pears, while stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, or apricots bring extra juiciness and natural sweetness to the dessert. It couldn't be easier to tailor the fruity filling to your personal tastes or the changing seasons. So, whether you're celebrating the bounty of summer or indulging in the coziness of fall, feel free to get creative here!
When it comes to serving, a spoonful of vanilla ice cream is a classic pairing, but this can easily be changed up too. Why not try pouring over some warm custard, or adding a dollop of fresh whipped cream? Greek yogurt is another great option too.
Can you prep the pear crisp in advance?
You can certainly prep our simple pear crisp in advance, making it a fantastic dessert option for busy days. To prepare ahead, toss the diced pears with the with lemon juice, sugar, spices, and cornstarch in a bowl and transfer to an airtight container. Place in the fridge until you're ready to assemble the crisp. This can be done up to a day in advance.
For the topping prep, mix the rolled oats, flour, and sugar and store in a separate container at room temperature. This step can also be done a day or more ahead. When you're ready to bake the pear crisp, simply stir the softened butter through the topping mixture and layer this over the pears in a baking dish. By prepping the components separately, you maintain the crisp texture of the topping, ensuring it doesn't become soggy before baking.
- 8 medium pears, peeled, cored, and diced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- Ice cream, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|516
|Total Fat
|16.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|40.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.5 g
|Total Sugars
|52.2 g
|Sodium
|10.7 mg
|Protein
|5.1 g