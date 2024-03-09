Upside-Down Pear And Almond Cake Recipe

Picture this: perfectly caramelized pears adorning the top of a moist, almond-rich cake — achieved with minimal effort. This upside-down pear and almond cake by recipe developer Tanika Douglas is the result. Whether served as a birthday cake, at a dinner party, or as a simple morning snack with a cup of tea, this cake is truly versatile. Plus, the theater of flipping the baked cake out of the pan and onto the serving plate is also a great way to impress a hungry crowd. "I absolutely adore this beautiful upside-down pear and almond cake," says Douglas. "It's incredibly delicious, and the warmth of the cinnamon adds a unique depth to the sweet pears."

This impressive yet simple cake starts with homemade caramel, which you'll pour into a cake pan and top with fresh pear slices. A fluffy, easy-to-make batter is spooned on top of the pears before baking, during which the rich caramel envelops the pears and creates an eye-catching, sticky-sweet topping. While many cake recipes use flour as the primary ingredient, this one has a different star: "I love using almond meal in this, as it gives a wonderfully nutty richness and moist texture to the cake," Douglas says.