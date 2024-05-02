Jimmy John's Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

There's something oddly comforting about Jimmy John's. Every shop beckons you in with dark tiles and '50s diner vibes, decked out in tin signs engraved with everything from short punch lines to cheeky run-on sentences. The atmosphere is often buzzing, in front of and behind the counter. That's because, for many, it's always the right time for a Jimmy John's sandwich –– from lunch rush breaks, post-workout dinners, or late-night munchies. The French bread baked on-site is even so good that the chain brazenly offers free smells.

Despite the bold decor, the sandwich chain offers a no-frills menu with the same steady sandwich lineup as when it opened in 1983. Now operating over 2,600 locations, Jimmy's John's growth isn't the only thing that's been freaky fast. Employees can reportedly build your sandwich in under 30 seconds and some delivery drivers have even been ticketed for speeding. Maybe their efficiency is partly due to a corporate iron fist, considering the founder Jimmy John Liautaud has come under heat for several controversies, including dodgy labor practices and a big-game hunting scandal.

Regardless of Jimmy John's untold truths, the staff has remained famously friendly, awarding every customer with a hello and goodbye. But we have to ask: what's behind the cheery dispositions and smiling faces? For a chain known for being freaky fast, surely quality must suffer somewhere, right? Let's uncover what Jimmy John's employees really think and take a look at the menu items even the staff won't eat.