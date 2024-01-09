Copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch Sauce Recipe
Jimmy John's is known for its loaded sandwiches made with ultra fresh ingredients, from the bread to the sliced meats and veggies. But one element that makes a sandwich go from being just good to amazing is the sauce. Bite into a dry sandwich and you'll immediately notice its absence. But when you take a bite of a perfectly seasoned moist sandwich, everything falls into place.
Jimmy John's figured it out with its Kickin' Ranch sauce, which can be used as a dip or drizzle depending on your preference. Unfortunately, the popular sauce is on its way out of stores, so if you want to continue to enjoy the condiment's tantalizing flavor, you'll soon have to start making it yourself at home. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson created this copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch sauce that is sure to satisfy your cravings. "I love this version of ranch dressing — it packs such a flavor punch," she comments.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch
For this copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch sauce, you'll need jarred hot cherry peppers (red or yellow) and some of the brine they come in to start. Next, get mayonnaise, sour cream, and buttermilk. To season the sauce, get dried dill, dried parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, black pepper, and smoked paprika.
Step 1: Process the peppers
Add peppers and brine to a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped.
Step 2: Add creamy ingredients
Add the mayonnaise and sour cream. Pulse until fully combined with chopped peppers.
Step 3: Mix in buttermilk
Add the buttermilk. Pulse to combine.
Step 4: Season the ranch
Add the remaining ingredients. Blend until mixture is almost completely smooth.
Step 5: Chill and serve your DIY Kickin' Ranch
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
What ingredient substitutions can you make to Kickin' Ranch sauce?
While the ingredients in this recipe come together to mimic Jimmy John's famous sauce, you can make a few swaps if necessary. Whether you want more heat or you're out of an ingredient, this recipe can be adapted. For starters, Johnson notes, "The heat level you get with this recipe depends on how spicy your preferred brand of peppers is." That being said, it's an easy fix if you aren't satisfied with the spice factor. "If you taste the ranch and you want more heat, add cayenne," she recommends.
As for the seasoning, Johnson explains, "Smoked paprika really helps to give this ranch its kick, but if you don't have any on hand, you can substitute with regular paprika." You'll be missing the signature smoky aromas but it works in a pinch. Finally, Johnson notes, "If you don't have buttermilk on hand, add an additional 2 tablespoons of sour cream and 2 tablespoons of milk." This will add a tangy note and retain the optimal consistency.
How should you serve and store this copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch sauce?
Once you finish preparing this ranch sauce, keep it refrigerated until you plan to use it. Johnson recommends: "Store this airtight in the fridge for up to a week." Although it doesn't fully separate as some sauces do, she still suggests giving it a good stir before using; this will ensure the consistency is perfectly smooth.
You probably already have your favorite go-to food pairings to serve with ranch dressing, and Johnson remarks that it's quite versatile. "I most like to use this ranch on sandwiches and as a dip," she shares and adds, "While it may be meant for going on sandwiches, it works well in place of ranch with anything." For example, she comments, "It also tastes great with chicken wings." Use it as a dip for raw vegetables or fries, or drizzle it over a green salad or pasta salad for a tangy addition. It's hard to go wrong with this copycat Kickin' Ranch sauce.
|Calories per Serving
|128
|Total Fat
|12.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|10.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|101.1 mg
|Protein
|1.0 g