Copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch Sauce Recipe

Jimmy John's is known for its loaded sandwiches made with ultra fresh ingredients, from the bread to the sliced meats and veggies. But one element that makes a sandwich go from being just good to amazing is the sauce. Bite into a dry sandwich and you'll immediately notice its absence. But when you take a bite of a perfectly seasoned moist sandwich, everything falls into place.

Jimmy John's figured it out with its Kickin' Ranch sauce, which can be used as a dip or drizzle depending on your preference. Unfortunately, the popular sauce is on its way out of stores, so if you want to continue to enjoy the condiment's tantalizing flavor, you'll soon have to start making it yourself at home. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson created this copycat Jimmy John's Kickin' Ranch sauce that is sure to satisfy your cravings. "I love this version of ranch dressing — it packs such a flavor punch," she comments.