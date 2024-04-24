Oreo Sour Patch Kids Cookies Were Not On Our 2024 Bingo Card
It's always fun to see two food brands join forces to make one reason-defying super snack. This one, however, may just take the Oreo Cakesters (which came back, by the way, loaded with '00s nostalgia). Oreo has partnered with Sour Patch Kids to create its first sour cookie.
"Oreo Sour Patch Kids resemble an Oreo Golden Cookie but instead, the cookies are Sour Patch Kids-flavored with colorful inclusions," Oreo explained in an email to Mashed, adding, "The creme inside is filled with even more multi-colored sour sugar inclusions — creating a sweet yet sour taste." Although fans may be surprised to see these two brands team up, Sour Patch Kids seemingly teased the collaboration in 2022, when the brand posted a photo of a mock-up package design for Oreo Sour Patch Kids on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Thinking about Sour Patch Kids flavored @Oreo cookies." In a reply on the thread, Sour Patch Kids added, "Like @Oreo what if we actually made them that would be fun I think."
To commemorate this moment in snack history, Oreo and Sour Patch Kids are releasing an exclusive merch line together, including a matching jogger and crew-neck sweatshirt "snack suit," as well as tube socks, a bucket hat, and a fanny pack. These items will all be available for purchase on Oreo.com starting May 2.
Candy fans are excited
While it doesn't seem Oreo ever publicly responded to Sour Patch Kids' call to action on X, fans were excited by the prospect back in 2022. "I would gladly be a tester for these," one commenter wrote on the post. (When Insomnia Cookies collaborated with Sour Patch Kids to make a sugar cookie that featured a raspberry Sour Patch Kids center and topping that same year, however, Instagram's enthusiasm was lacking.)
While not all of Oreo's flavors hit it out of the park (we should know — we've ranked them from worst to best), one TikTok creator (@eatsbynat) had the opportunity to try the new Oreo Sour Patch Kids. In a video posted on April 21, they said they "kind of loved" the taste, which they compared to bubblegum-flavored fluoride from the dentist. Ultimately, the TikToker said they'd rather just eat a handful of Sour Patch Kids, but fans in their comment section still seemed eager to try the strange new snack.
"Oreos and Sour Patch Kids is such a weird collab but I'm here for it," one person wrote. "I wish we had them in my country," lamented another. Oreo Sour Patch Kids won't be hitting stores across the country until May 6, but you can secure yours via pre-order on Oreo's website starting April 24.