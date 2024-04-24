Oreo Sour Patch Kids Cookies Were Not On Our 2024 Bingo Card

It's always fun to see two food brands join forces to make one reason-defying super snack. This one, however, may just take the Oreo Cakesters (which came back, by the way, loaded with '00s nostalgia). Oreo has partnered with Sour Patch Kids to create its first sour cookie.

"Oreo Sour Patch Kids resemble an Oreo Golden Cookie but instead, the cookies are Sour Patch Kids-flavored with colorful inclusions," Oreo explained in an email to Mashed, adding, "The creme inside is filled with even more multi-colored sour sugar inclusions — creating a sweet yet sour taste." Although fans may be surprised to see these two brands team up, Sour Patch Kids seemingly teased the collaboration in 2022, when the brand posted a photo of a mock-up package design for Oreo Sour Patch Kids on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Thinking about Sour Patch Kids flavored @Oreo cookies." In a reply on the thread, Sour Patch Kids added, "Like @Oreo what if we actually made them that would be fun I think."

To commemorate this moment in snack history, Oreo and Sour Patch Kids are releasing an exclusive merch line together, including a matching jogger and crew-neck sweatshirt "snack suit," as well as tube socks, a bucket hat, and a fanny pack. These items will all be available for purchase on Oreo.com starting May 2.