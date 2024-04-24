Amanda Freitag's Favorite New Jersey Pizza Places - Exclusive

Some may call it the most hated state in the country, but we'd argue that New Jersey is one of the best. From Atlantic City's six-story elephant to the Pulaski Skyway, the Garden State is home to many iconic places. And let's not forget its stellar food scene, either.

New Jersey boasts some of the finest restaurants, with a wide array of global fare to chow down on. Whether you're looking for authentic yakitori or freshly baked bagels that are good enough to cause a feud with neighboring New Yorkers, you'll find it all in New Jersey. Considering that parts of New Jersey can lay claim to being the most Italian places in the U.S., it's no surprise that New Jersey also contains some of the best Italian restaurants. Of course, this means the state produces some top-notch pizza, too.

The jury's still out on which state has the city with the best pizza pie. However, many would propose New Jersey as a solid East Coast contender. Just ask celebrated "Chopped" judge Amanda Freitag — after all, the native New Jerseyan knows a thing or two about her home state's pizzerias. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Freitag detailed her favorite places to get pizza in New Jersey. Her list contains everything from bar pies at a neighborhood joint to award-winning artisanal creations at a nationally acclaimed Jersey City restaurant, so you won't want to miss her pizza picks on your next trip to the Garden State.