15 Tips To Make Canned Food Taste Better

Canned food is practical. It can last in your pantry for years, so you have a stock of ingredients ready on lean weeks or when you simply don't fancy a trip to the store. However, it isn't exactly the most delicious or inspiring of foods. People don't wax lyrical about canned goods the way they might about a perfectly springy focaccia or plums straight from the icebox (so sweet, so cold). But, that doesn't mean you just have to grin and bear it. There are all kinds of ways to improve the taste of canned food.

There are easy options, such as rinsing them before use and adding herbs, spices, and other tasty seasonings. Plus, you might want to think about how you use your canned foods. For instance, canned green beans might be perfect in a green bean casserole for that nostalgic vibe, but they won't pair as well in a stir fry, where you want them to be crisp and fresh.

We have 15 tips to make canned food taste better. So, whether you're eating it to save money, for convenience, or because society as we know it is finally over and you're stuck in a bunker somewhere, you can make the most of your supplies.