The Best Scalloped And Potatoes Au Gratin In The US, According To Diners
When you're craving a satisfying side dish to go with your meal, scalloped potatoes or potatoes au gratin are always a good bet. The combination of thinly sliced potatoes layered and cooked with butter, cream, and cheese makes for the perfect accompaniment to mains like steak, chicken, or ribs. These decadent potato side dishes are often a staple at steakhouses, but you can also find them at eateries like barbecue joints and French bistros.
While some people consider au gratin and scalloped potatoes one and the same, there are differences between the two dishes. Potatoes au gratin contain cheeselayered between and on top of the potatoes, while traditional scalloped potatoes often do not (but are usually cooked in a rich, cream-based sauce). Both dishes are cooked until they turn crispy and golden on top.
Now that we've got the specifics out of the way, let's get to the main point — where to find the absolute best versions of these dishes served in restaurants. We scoured the internet for diner reviews to uncover which restaurants serve the most highly-rated scalloped and au gratin potatoes in the country. From well-known steakhouses to one-of-a-kind seafood restaurants, these are the spots that came out on top.
InterStellar BBQ, Austin, Texas
Most barbecue joints are best known for their succulent, smoky meats, but Interstellar BBQ in Austin, Texas gets just as many rave reviews about its sides. One side dish that diners can't get enough of is the Smoked Scallop Potatoes. The potatoes are thinly sliced and layered with garlic cream sauce, piled high with Parmesan, and then smoked over pecan wood until the potatoes are tender and the crust is a deep golden brown. It's hearty enough to stand on its own, but pairs divinely with the restaurant's killer smoked brisket, turkey, and sausage.
Interstellar BBQ is often named one the best barbecue restaurants in Austin, and the scalloped potatoes are one of the reasons why. The unique smoking technique imparts flavor and texture that sets the dish apart from other versions. On a Reddit thread about the best potatoes au gratin in Austin, one user joined others in recommending Interstellar BBQ, saying "This is probably my favorite BBQ side in existence." Another user agreed, saying, "The best you'll find anywhere."
Leon's Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, South Carolina
Housed in a former auto body shop, Leon's Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop is a hip and happening Charleston eatery that specializes in seafood and fried chicken. It's gained acclaim far beyond South Carolina for its fun atmosphere and delicious food and drinks. The spot has even been cited as Michael Symon's favorite seafood restaurant. The award-winning chef told the Food Network that he loves the restaurant for its, "Perfect oysters, frozen gin and tonics, and rosé on tap." Fans of the eatery say another dish you shouldn't sleep on is the old-school Scalloped Potatoes.
Leon's Scalloped Potatoes consists of thinly sliced potatoes cooked in a thyme-infused cream sauce. According to Charleston magazine, chef Ben McLean covers the potatoes with foil while baking them, a game-changing trick for perfectly cooked scalloped potatoes. When the potatoes are tender, he uncovers them, adds Gruyere cheese, and bakes them again until the cheese is melted. It's a dish that diners adore. One Yelp reviewer called them, "The best scalloped potatoes I've ever eaten." Another diner left a Google review that said, "Scalloped potatoes are worth the visit alone."
Le Gratin, New York City
Brought to us by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, Le Gratin takes its inspiration from traditional French bistros in Boulud's hometown of Lyon, France. The menu at this casual eatery in New York's Financial District features rustic, French dishes like the Gratin Dauphinois Comme Marie. Whether you're celebrating or not, many diners agree this is a must-try dish at Le Gratin.
There is some debate over how potatoes gratin dauphinois differ from regular potatoes au gratin, but the truth is that they're pretty similar. Both dishes consist of sliced potatoes cooked in a cheesy sauce, although most sources agree that dauphinoise potatoes are not pre-cooked and the dish contains cream. Boulud's family recipe contains classic elements like milk, cream, fresh thyme, and Gruyere cheese. Patrons of Le Gratin love the richness of the dish and the texture of the potatoes. As one Google reviewer said, "You can't forget to get the gratin potatoes!! (Will forever dream about those cheesy layers!)"
Morton's The Steakhouse, multiple locations
If you're looking for classic steakhouse vibes and dishes, Morton's The Steakhouse is a solid choice. The steaks typically get great reviews thanks to the chain's choice of Prime USDA beef and the way Morton's The Steakhouse cooks its steaks by searing them on a screamingly hot grill. When it comes to sides to accompany your steak, many customers believe the Smoked Gouda & Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes are the only way to go. Diners have called them supremely cheesy and nothing less than perfection.
The au gratin potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse are utterly decadent with chunks of potatoes combined with bacon and cream. The potatoes are topped with plenty of cheese and cooked until the top has a nice crust and the cheese underneath is gooey. The smoked gouda adds a buttery, nutty taste to the dish and the bacon adds extra texture and saltiness to the fluffy potatoes. As one diner said on Yelp, "This dish has outstanding cheesy flavor, and the potatoes are creamy and soft." Another Yelp reviewer simply called them, "Savory and addictive."
Flint Creek Cattle Co., Seattle
Step inside Flint Creek Cattle Co. in Seattle, Washington and you'll find yourself in a stylish industrial-chic space with huge windows, exposed beams, and concrete floors. The modern steakhouse has earned plenty of accolades for its premium grass-fed beef sourced from small farms and well-done side dishes. One of the side dishes that diners adore is the Pommes Dauphinoise. The dish features paper-thin potato slices stacked on top of one another and cooked in a nutmeg cream sauce, then sprinkled with cheese.
Diners have overwhelmingly good things to say about the dish. A Reddit user commented, "Pommes Dauphinoise at Flint Creek Cattle Co. are as exquisite a potato [as] you'll find in town. Easily a dozen thinly sliced layers of tender potato cooked in nutmeg cream and topped with parmigiana. Delicious." One diner said on Yelp, "No joke, the Pommes Dauphinoise was the best potato-related food I have ever had." Another diner left a Google review that said, "The Pommes Dauphinoise were life-changing for everyone at the table."
The Capital Grille, multiple locations
The Capital Grille is best known for its steaks, but some people believe it's among the steakhouse chains where the sides outshine the steaks. The Au Gratin Potatoes are particularly popular, so much so that numerous people have posted copycat recipes online. The dish includes ample slices of potato cooked in a rich, creamy cheese sauce and topped with a crispy crust that includes onions and housemade potato chips. It's the crust that makes the dish for some people.
The Au Gratin Potatoes at Capital Grille are meant to be shared, so the portion size is very generous. That's a great thing because according to many diners, you'll probably want more than one serving. One reviewer on Yelp said, "The au gratin potatoes here with the crunched up homemade potato chips are so delicious! I never eat leftovers but I boxed those up and ate the rest the next day!" Another diner left a Google review that stated, "Our whole table agreed that the au gratin potatoes were the best potatoes we have ever had in our life!"
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen, Charlotte, North Carolina
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen is a small chain in North Carolina that focuses on fresh, local ingredients sourced from artisan producers and growers. Nearly everything on the menu is cooked in a wood-fired oven, including the steaks, pizzas, seafood, and many of the sides. The Potatoes Au Gratin is one of the signature sides and a favorite with patrons, some of whom have gone so far as to wonder if it came straight from heaven.
Many diners say that Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen's version of au gratin potatoes is the best they've ever had. Customers love the cheesiness, creaminess, and richness of the dish. One Yelp reviewer called the potatoes "Perfectly cheesy but not overwhelming." Many diners also appreciate that the dish is big enough to share. One of the only complaints that diners have about the dish is that sometimes it's not available. As one TripAdvisor reviewer said, "I was told that [the potatoes au gratin] never last past sundown, so if you want these, get there early."
Carson's Ribs, multiple locations
There are just three Carson's Ribs restaurants in Chicago, Deerfield, and Milwaukee, each of which serves up succulent steaks and barbecue dishes like brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, and ribs. The chain is famous for its award-winning ribs that are smoked for hours in a hickory wood-burning pit. All of the entrées and sandwiches come with your choice of side dish, one of which is the Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. It's a side dish that goes insanely well with barbecue and one that many diners say you should definitely try.
Carson's Ribs does a unique version of potatoes au gratin with tender diced potatoes cooked in milk and smothered in tangy cheddar cheese. It's a combination that many diners can't get enough of. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, "Any time I see something listed as "famous" on a menu, it is met with cynicism. Those au gratin potatoes deserve that moniker. The best I have ever had. Perfectly cooked each and every time. And oh so cheesy." As another diner said in a Google review, "This was phenomenal and easily the star of my meal. The outermost layer was perfectly crispy and the innards were extra cheesy and creamy."
Texas De Brazil, multiple locations
Brazilian steakhouse chain Texas de Brazil is all about meats cooked in the gaucho tradition over an open fire. For a set price, you can order as much meat as you like, and the servers will bring it to the table on metal skewers and carve it right in front of you. You can also load up on sides at the salad bar and choose from an array of hot sides like Potatoes Au Gratin. Many diners agree that this dreamy dish — made with thinly sliced potatoes in an ultra-creamy, cheesy sauce — is an absolute must.
Funny enough, many people think that the Potatoes Au Gratin side dish at Texas de Brazil is even better than the meat. One Yelp reviewer commented, "Hands down the best part of all of it was the Potatoes Au Gratin, yes really! The Au Gratin was one of the best dishes I've ever had." Another diner on OpenTable said, "The au gratin potatoes at Texas De Brazil are fire. I almost have to remind myself that I came [for] meat." Another OpenTable reviewer simply said, "Jesus himself made the potatoes au gratin."
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, multiple locations
Like any good steakhouse chain, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has some seriously good side dishes to accompany its steak and seafood. According to many diners, one of the best is Fleming's Potatoes. The chain makes its namesake potatoes in classic au gratin style with layers of thinly sliced potatoes in a creamy cheese sauce. However, it does a few things differently to elevate the dish. Flemings uses a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese to add richness and creaminess, as well as leeks and jalapeño for an extra flavor kick.
Fleming's Potatoes come highly recommended by many diners who praise the savory flavors and textures. One Yelp reviewer said, "The potatoes were layered with so many perfectly creamy and cheesy layers and cooked to perfection." Fans of the dish love the subtle hints of jalapeño, noting that the chilis add flavor without overpowering the dish. They also like how indulgent the dish is. More than a few diners have commented that it's a side dish that pairs beautifully with steak.
The Palm, multiple locations
Since 1926, The Palm has been serving steaks, lobster, and Italian dishes to hungry patrons. The flagship restaurant is one of the oldest steakhouses in New York City and it offers an old-school steakhouse atmosphere. The chain also has over 20 locations across the country in cities like Las Vegas, Miami, and Boston. If you're looking to take your steak dinner at The Palm to the next level, you can't go wrong with the Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes as a side. According to diners, the dish is creamy, cheesy, and comforting.
Many diners glowingly say the dish is their favorite and some even say that it's the best version of au gratin potatoes they've ever had. Several patrons of The Palm comment on how the dish is so rich and creamy that it reminds them of another popular steakhouse side. As one Yelp reviewer said, "The potatoes were like potato mac-n-cheese (the cheesiest!)." Another diner on Yelp said, "I can honestly say that this place has the greatest creamy Au Gratin Potatoes in the galaxy."
Ruth's Chris Steak House, multiple locations
Ruth's Chris Steak House is renowned for serving top-notch sizzling steaks with an array of classic steakhouse sides. The Potatoes Au Gratin have a loyal following of fans, with many diners gushing about the luscious texture and indulgent three-cheese sauce. As one diner said in a Google review, "The au gratin potatoes were so rich with butter and cheese that it was scrumptious." Another diner on Yelp commented, "The Au Gratin potatoes had a nice cheesy crust and the potatoes were very tender with a delicious creamy sauce."
A few things set Ruth's Chris' au gratin potatoes apart from other restaurant versions of the dish. First, the potatoes are diced instead of sliced. While some people may prefer thin slices of potato like you would find with scalloped potatoes, others find the cubes of potatoes provide a good balance to the cheese. And, speaking of cheese, Ruth's Chris doesn't skimp in that department. Although the steakhouse chain doesn't divulge which cheeses it uses, copycat recipe creators suggest it may be a mix of cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan.
Methodology
To uncover which restaurants have the absolute best scalloped potatoes and potatoes au gratin in America, we took to the internet to see what diners had to say. We pored over countless reviews on sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and OpenTable to get customer opinions on their favorite spots to indulge in the dishes. We also looked at what food critics and food writers had to say. Some things we took into consideration included the flavors, texture, and execution of the dishes. The au gratin and scalloped potato dishes on this list are the versions that diners think are downright decadent and worthy of pairing with any main.