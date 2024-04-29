Canned Vs Frozen Fruit: How Do These Compare When Making Peach Crisp?

Whether it's hot or cold out, peach crisp is a crowd-pleaser. However, peach season is short, and it's sometimes tough to get your hands on fresh fruit. Canned and frozen peaches are both great alternatives if you're unable to find fresh peaches, so you won't have to relegate peach crisp to a mere "sometimes food" and can serve it up all year round.

If you opt for canned peaches, you should keep in mind that they're already cooked — even the raw-packed variety. On the other hand, frozen peaches are not cooked and can even be baked without thawing. One aspect canned and frozen peaches have in common is the time they save because neither requires any extra preparation. Peeling, pitting, and slicing is time-consuming when you're using several fruits in a dessert such as peach crisp.

One thing to keep in mind when using canned peaches for peach crisps is that they're typically packed in a sugar syrup. This could overwhelm your dessert with too much sweetness or create a soggy texture if added without draining or amending the rest of your measurements. This is the only real difference between frozen and canned peaches in terms of taste. Because frozen peaches aren't kept in syrup, your peach crisp may taste less sweet if you choose them over canned.