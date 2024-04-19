21 Sweet And Savory Recipes That Use Canned Fruit

Fruit shows its best qualities in its fresh form, but when those juicy summer peaches and plump cherries are not in season, canned versions are the most reliable alternatives. Canning is usually performed when the fruit is at its peak, which means that those unassuming cans usually hide fruit packed with flavor that preserves most of its good qualities and nutrients. Canned fruit also promises consistency, so you'll never be surprised with flavorless pineapple or faulty and blemished fruit.

Among the numerous qualities, canned fruit is most appreciated for its convenience. As it has a relatively long shelf life, you can always stash a can in the pantry and fetch it whenever needed. And the best thing is that all the prep work has already been done. The fruit was peeled, pitted, and sometimes even sliced or crushed. Of course, you can dig in straight into the can and eat the fruit any time a sweet craving hits, but canned fruit is best used as a cooking ingredient where it can show its maximum potential.

We've rounded up the best recipes featuring this precious pantry staple. Most of them fall into the dessert section, but several savory items make use of its fruity sweetness as well. Most recipes are easy to follow, and as they use canned goods, they tend to be easy to assemble. Fruit is canned in juice, water, or syrup, so always check which variety the recipe suggests.