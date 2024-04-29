When Life Gives You Lemons, Freeze Them Into Rose-Shaped Ice Cubes

As it turns out, there's a lot of awesome stuff you can do when life gives you lemons. Perhaps, you add them to your favorite hollandaise sauce recipe or make a Mexican icebox cake with your harvest. Better yet, why not slice them up and create some fancy rose-shaped ice cubes to gussy up your water or elevate your go-to citrusy cocktail? If we lost you on the last one, allow us to explain. There are so many unexpected ways you can use ice cube trays. For this particular project, the tray acts as a stabilizer for your soon-to-be frozen lemon slice masterpieces.

To make tiny frozen rose florets, use a sharp knife to slice a lemon into thin rounds, and then halve each round to create little half-moons. These slices will become your rose petals. One by one, place the slices inside the cavity of the ice tray in a circular pattern, building layers to create a whorling rose effect. A silicone tray with large cavities works best in this case. Not only will the bigger cavities allow for a more elaborate design, but the flexible material allows you to easily maneuver the frozen roses out without breaking them.