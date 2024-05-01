The Chain Restaurant With The Best T-Bone Steak

A T-bone is no fun at all if it involves your car, but a T-bone on your plate is a tasty cut of steak that balances tenderness with chewiness. T-bones are a staple at many steakhouses, but which one cooks it the best? If you ask 50 food critics, you may get 60 different answers (we're an indecisive bunch, at best), which is why Mashed decided to consult the vox populi. Opening the field to independent steakhouses would just confuse matters, because a steakhouse in a city with 2 million people will garner more opinions than one in a tiny town, so we limited the contenders to a handful of popular chain restaurants specializing in steak and used the reviews to rank them worst to first.

To cut right to the chase, the top-ranked T-bone comes from Ruth's Chris Steak House, an upscale establishment with locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia (plus 10 more overseas outposts). Those willing to pay around $70 for the steak may well find it to be succulent, sizzling, scrumptious, and all of the usual adjectives one might employ to justify such an expense.

The restaurant itself also touts the fact that its T-bones are wet-aged for nearly a month — most supermarket steaks, too, are wet-aged instead of dry-aged, because this process is easier and less expensive. Even though T-bones are fairly well marbled, Ruth's Chris Steak House's wet aging helps ensure they won't dry out too much when cooked.