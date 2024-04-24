T-Bone And Porterhouse Steaks From 13 Popular Chain Steakhouses Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

If you have a serious steak craving and only something substantial will satisfy, a T-bone or porterhouse should do the trick. These steaks are easily recognizable from the T-shaped bone that bisects the meat. On one side of the bone lies a tenderloin filet steak and on the other there is a strip steak, giving you two cuts of beef in one. The most notable difference between T-bone and porterhouse steaks is the size. As per the USDA, the maximum width of the tenderloin on a porterhouse must be at least 1.25 inches, while on a T-bone it only needs to be half an inch.

Cooking a T-bone or porterhouse can be difficult because the cuts of steak have different properties. The tenderloin is a leaner cut of beef, while the porterhouse is fattier. This means you need to balance the heat carefully to make sure both sides cook just right.

Many people sidestep this problem altogether by heading out to a steakhouse to get their T-bone or porterhouse fix. Most steakhouse chains offer either kind or even both in some cases. To help you decide where to indulge in a delectable T-bone or porterhouse, we scoured hundreds of customer reviews to uncover which popular chains offer the best (and worst) versions of these bone-in steaks. Here's our ranking.