T-Bone And Porterhouse Steaks From 13 Popular Chain Steakhouses Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
If you have a serious steak craving and only something substantial will satisfy, a T-bone or porterhouse should do the trick. These steaks are easily recognizable from the T-shaped bone that bisects the meat. On one side of the bone lies a tenderloin filet steak and on the other there is a strip steak, giving you two cuts of beef in one. The most notable difference between T-bone and porterhouse steaks is the size. As per the USDA, the maximum width of the tenderloin on a porterhouse must be at least 1.25 inches, while on a T-bone it only needs to be half an inch.
Cooking a T-bone or porterhouse can be difficult because the cuts of steak have different properties. The tenderloin is a leaner cut of beef, while the porterhouse is fattier. This means you need to balance the heat carefully to make sure both sides cook just right.
Many people sidestep this problem altogether by heading out to a steakhouse to get their T-bone or porterhouse fix. Most steakhouse chains offer either kind or even both in some cases. To help you decide where to indulge in a delectable T-bone or porterhouse, we scoured hundreds of customer reviews to uncover which popular chains offer the best (and worst) versions of these bone-in steaks. Here's our ranking.
13. Porterhouse, Logan's Roadhouse
Since 1991, Logan's Roadhouse has been feeding the masses with all-American offerings like grilled steaks, burgers, and the chain's famous dinner rolls. The company has had a rough go over the years, changing ownership numerous times and filing for bankruptcy not once, but twice. That being said, the chain is still kicking along with over 130 locations across the United States. The steaks are the main draw with several cuts on offer, including the 22-ounce Porterhouse. It's the biggest steak on the menu, but far from the best according to diner reviews.
Customer complaints about the porterhouse at Logan's Roadhouse are vast and varied. Many diners call out the size for particular comment, saying the steak is much smaller than 22 ounces and very thin. Others find it tough and overcooked. One Google reviewer commented, "Driest porterhouse this side of the Colorado ... ordered another side of mash just to choke it down." Another diner left a Google review that said, "The porterhouse was tough and hard, like they were serving yesterday's old meat that was left out." With far more negative reviews than positive, the porterhouse at Logan's Roadhouse earns the last place on our list.
12. Melbourne Porterhouse, Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is another casual steakhouse chain that aims to offer hefty portions at reasonable prices. The Australian-inspired chain serves several cuts of steak with the Melbourne Porterhouse being the meatiest at 22 ounces. The porterhouse is priced competitively at just $35 (depending on location). Yet, despite the attractive price tag, many diners don't believe Outback's porterhouse stands up well to its competitors.
When it comes to the porterhouse, customers comment on everything from the toughness to the unappealing seasoning. One Google reviewer said, "We ordered three porterhouse steaks, all came out wrong. It must have been a skinny cow because the steaks sure were. Too much seasoning and really too tough." Another diner left a Google review review that said, "The filet side was almost non-existent and the strip side was tough and chewy like it was recooked leftovers."
One of the reasons Outback Steakhouse is so cheap is they use USDA Choice beef, which has less marbling than USDA Prime. That lack of tenderizing fat may be part of the reason so many people complain about how tough the steak is. Then again, it may be just bad cooking and what many have deemed to be overly salty seasoning.
11. Porterhouse T-Bone, Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is many people's go-to steakhouse when they're looking for a relatively affordable meal served in a casual setting. The fact that there are roughly 650 locations in 50 states also makes it a close and convenient option for many. The chain claims to use only fresh (never frozen) steaks that are hand-cut by Texas Roadhouse butchers. While the Porterhouse T-bone may be made with fresh, house-cut beef, it has received numerous complaints for incorrect cooking temperatures.
One Yelp reviewer said, "Ordered my porterhouse steak medium, arrived nicely charcoal glazed, cut into the steak to see it was purple, raw, and not pink as medium implies." Another Google review stated, "Ordered a porterhouse T-bone at med-well done and [the] steak came out well done if not burnt."
Yet another diner left a Google review that said, "Ordered the T-bone Porterhouse. Asked for medium rare. Steak came out 30 minutes or so later. Steak was cold... The closer I got to the bone/center, I felt like it was still alive it was so rare." If a steakhouse chain is going to serve the king of all T-bones, it should at least ensure the steaks are cooked properly to order.
10. Dry-Aged Porterhouse, STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse puts a modern spin on the traditional steakhouse experience, providing sleek spaces replete with DJs and menus that feature innovative dishes. For instance, you can start your meal with a jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail or ceviche before moving on to the main focus — steak. The Dry-Aged Porterhouse weighs in at an impressive 28 ounces and can be accompanied with luxe toppings like lobster, king crab Oscar sauce, or truffle butter. At $168.00, it's definitely a splurge. Whether or not it's worth emptying your bank account for is up for debate.
While some diners give STK's porterhouse steak decent reviews, others believe it's not worth the especially steep price. One reviewer on Yelp said, "The steak was ok. We topped it with the Umami butter and it felt like not much of a difference on our steak if we're being honest. The quality was again ok. I have totally had more flavorful steak elsewhere. And for that price... not worth it for the porterhouse."
Another diner on Yelp echoed that sentiment, saying, "The Porterhouse for two was not large enough for my husband and son. The meals were very overpriced for the quality and quantity. After spending $400+ for dinner I would say find another place to eat."
9. Porterhouse For Two or More, Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Based on the name, you may think that Wolfgang's Steakhouse is owned by legendary celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. In reality, a man named Wolfgang Zwiener is the driving force behind the steakhouse chain. For over 40 years, Zwiener worked as the head waiter at Peter Luger's, which was once named the best steakhouse in New York. There he gained a wealth of knowledge about steak before going on to open his own steakhouse in 2004. There are now 21 Wolfgang's Steakhouse locations worldwide.
The Porterhouse For Two Or More is served pre-sliced on a sizzling plate and seasoned simply with butter. It's a substantial meal, but many customers nevertheless find it a bit underwhelming. As one Yelp reviewer said, "Food was mediocre — porterhouse lacked seasoning and given the price was disappointing."
Another patron left a Google review stating that the temperature on the porterhouse was just right and the flavor was okay, but it was "surprisingly under salted and not as good as some competitors." Other diners also comment on how flavorless and "uninspired" the steak tastes. This places Wolfgang's porterhouse in ninth place on our list.
8. Texas T-Bone, Saltgrass Steakhouse
Saltgrass Steakhouse has its roots in Texas, but you can find branches in several states across the U.S., including Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. The chain uses Certified Angus Beef and offers a range of cuts, including the Texas T-bone. The T-bone is on the smaller side at 17 ounces, but it can be jazzed up with toppings like shrimp, sautéed mushrooms, or a more unique Cajun topping with shrimp and crawfish in lemon butter. You may need those add-ons, too, because many people say the chain's T-bone is average at best.
The main problems that people have with the T-bone is the lack of flavor and skimpy size. One Google reviewer said, "For $27 dollars the t -bone was thin and tough with no seasoning and a slab of butter on it." Another Google reviewer who ordered the T-bone said, "The steak itself didn't leave me overwhelmed. Was just a steak sprinkled with salt [and] pepper fired on a grill top."
While some diners have good things to say about the steak, the overall impression of the T-bone is that there's nothing to really write home about, so you may not want to get your expectations up.
7. Porterhouse, Mastro's
High-end steakhouse chain Mastro's specializes in steaks, chops, and seafood. You'll have to follow their strict dress code to get in the door, but once inside, you'll be treated to elegant decor and professional service. The menus differ slightly between locations, but on many you can find the 24-ounce porterhouse steak. Some locations also offer a double-cut, 48-ounce porterhouse. The regular porterhouse rings in at about $73 depending on location and the double-cut porterhouse is based on market price.
Mastro's porterhouse gets mixed reviews from diners. Some people sing its praises, saying the steak was very tender, supremely delicious, and melts in your mouth. However, the steak also has its detractors. There seem to be some consistency problems with the seasoning, with some diners describing the steak as a salt bomb and others saying it wasn't seasoned enough.
One diner on Yelp said the steak came "smothered in a layer of butter and sprinkled with a few herbs," making the meal far too heavy and rich for them. It may just be a matter of taste, but to be on the safe side, you may want to specify exactly how you would like your steak seasoned if you visit this chain.
6. USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone, Smith & Wollensky
Since 1977, Smith & Wollensky has been satiating steak lovers with top-notch cuts of beef served with an array of classic sides. The chain has many things going for it. First, it's proudly in the camp of steakhouses that never use frozen steak. Secondly, the chain only sources USDA Prime beef from small family farms. In addition, the beef is dry-aged in-house for at least 28 days. If you're looking for a heavy-duty bone-in cut, the USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-bone is a good bet. It's priced at about $90, which is certainly not cheap. However, it's far less expensive than the chain's $190 USDA Prime Porterhouse For Two and the Wagyu Porterhouse For Two, which costs a staggering $260.
Patrons of Smith & Wollensky have many positive things to say about the T-bone. One Google reviewer said, "I got the T bone steak, and it was the best T bone I've had. I mean that thang was cooked perfectly." One diner commented on Yelp, "I got the dry-aged T-bone, cooked perfectly as ordered. Honestly, it was only a couple of ounces short of being able to split by two, HUGE steak. Perfect nutty flavor."
Negative reviews do pop up though, with some diners saying the steak wasn't what they expected for the price. For example, one OpenTable review stated, "The prime aged t-bone steak lacked flavor and seemed chewy for what it should have been."
5. Prime Porterhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
If you don't mind splashing out on a steak dinner, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse can be an utterly indulgent experience. There are numerous dishes on the menu that scream decadence, such as the caviar, charred octopus, and selection of succulent USDA Prime steaks. The high-quality seafood and beef is one of the reasons Del Frisco's is so pricey. At 24 ounces, the Prime Porterhouse is the second largest steak on the menu, just behind the 32-ounce Prime Tomahawk. According to many diners, the porterhouse is worth the splurge.
"The porterhouse steak was a thick cut, perfectly seasoned, and juicy," said one Yelp reviewer. A Google reviewer said of the porterhouse, "That was the most delicious, mouthwatering, tender steak we have ever eaten!" Another diner said on Yelp that the porterhouse was, "perfectly seared on top and had the melt in your mouth feel that I needed on the inside."
While some customers have the usual steakhouse gripes about the porterhouse not being cooked as requested or over seasoned, the steak gets more positive reviews than negative.
4. Porterhouse, Fogo de Chão
Porterhouse steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is best known for its churrasco style steaks slow-cooked on a skewer over an open fire and sliced at the table. The picanha is the signature steak at Fogo de Chão, and it consists of a rump cut with a fat cap attached that imparts rich flavor and makes the beef ultra tender. However, if you want something a little more sizeable, the Porterhouse is a new offering that can be included in the full Churrasco Experience. The bone-in steak is seasoned with rock salt and grilled over an open fire.
There are very few bad reviews about the porterhouse at Fogo de Chão, which diners have described as delicious and amazing. One Yelp reviewer said, "Everything was absolutely delicious, especially that wagyu. Wow, it just melts in your mouth!" A Google reviewer seconded that notion saying, "We enjoyed The recommendation that they both made us: The Wagyu Porterhouse which was beyond what we expected. Wonderful." The only reason that we don't rank the steak higher is that it's only on offer for a limited time, so you may not be able to get it in the not-so-distant future.
3. Fire-Grilled T-Bone, LongHorn Steakhouse
With nearly 600 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in the U.S. alone, chances are there's a branch close to you. The casual chain is a favorite among diners looking for a decent steak meal that won't break the bank. Carnivores have plenty of cuts to choose from, including the Flo's Filet, Outlaw Ribeye, and the New York Strip. The Fire-Grilled T-Bone is good value at about $27.99, and based on diner reviews, it's one of the most popular LongHorn Steakhouse menu items.
Although LongHorn does occasionally get called out for improper cooking temperatures on its T-bone, more diners than not have good things to say about the steak. One Google reviewer called the steak "a carnivore's dream come true," citing the smoky flavor, great contrast of textures, and seasoning that enhanced the natural flavors. Another Google reviewer said, "Excellent...I had the large T-Bone and you could cut it with a fork." For its reasonable price point and generally great reception from diners, we rank the Fire-Grilled T-Bone a respectable third on our list.
2. T-Bone, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse has earned a solid reputation for being one of the best national steakhouse chains thanks in large part to its succulent steaks served on sizzling hot plates with a pat of butter. The T-bone gets rave reviews from diners, with many commenting on how the steak melts in the mouth and is seasoned perfectly, negating the need for any type of sauce. One customer commented on TripAdvisor, "The T-Bone was an incredible taste experience and to call it "perfect" is understating the flavor, texture, sizzle and aroma."
There are a few reasons the steaks at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse are so delicious. One is that the chain only uses USDA Prime beef that is wet-aged for up to 28 days to make the meat more tender. Then there is the broiling process that ensures the steaks are cooked at extremely high temperatures to seal all the flavors in. The piping hot plate and rich butter add to the sensory experience. The only complaint that many diners have with the T-bone is that it's slightly expensive. However, several patrons say they believe the steak is worth the price.
1. Wagyu Porterhouse, CUT by Wolfgang Puck
When Wolfgang Puck opened CUT in 2006, it was the first steak-centric spot for the celebrity chef. One year after opening, the restaurant earned a Michelin star. There are now seven CUT steakhouses worldwide, four of which are in the U.S. The chain takes a modern approach to classic steakhouse fare with offerings like the Bone Marrow Flan, Wild European Dover Sole, and high-quality steaks that include USDA Prime beef, Australian Wagyu, and Japanese Wagyu. At 32 ounces, the Wagyu Porterhouse is meant to be shared along with a selection of sides.
"The absolute star is the meat here," said one diner in a Google review. "It is literally the best steak I've ever had in my life. The perfect salty crust on the outside, tender meat that just wowed us." An overwhelming amount of diners gush in a similar way about the porterhouse. One Yelp reviewer said, "Hands down the best Porterhouse I have ever eaten, both sides of the Porterhouse were masterfully cooked. Very different tastes for each side, each with it's different tenderness."
In fact, this steak is so beloved that it's hard to find a single scathing review about it. The chain's ability to consistently impress diners with the Wagyu Porterhouse place this steak firmly in our number one spot.
Methodology
Our ranking of T-bone and porterhouse steaks from popular steakhouse chains was based primarily on customer reviews. We scoured platforms like Yelp, OpenTable, TripAdvisor, and Reddit to find out what diners were saying about different chain's versions of the steaks. We took into consideration the quality and flavor of the meat, how it was seasoned, and whether it was consistently cooked properly as requested.
We also looked at whether diners thought the price justified the meal. The steaks on this list are the T-bones and porterhouses that diners thought were awful, average, and absolutely amazing.