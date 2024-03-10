These Are The Only 8 States Without A LongHorn Steakhouse
If you're a LongHorn Steakhouse fan, you might know that they have been serving up delicious steak since 1981. The popular eatery originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and today, it operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. Most states boast multiple locations of the well-known chain, and Florida is the current reigning champion. In fact, tourist mecca Orlando is the only city home to eight locations of the restaurant known for its "fresh, never frozen" meats. Southern and eastern states fare pretty well on the location map, based on LongHorn's home state locale, but as it turns out, the West is seriously missing out.
Only eight states don't have a LongHorn Steakhouse, and five of them are in the same area. Ironically, Wyoming, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Nevada have never basked in LongHorn's Western-inspired decor or tasted its signature Flo's Filet. While these states may be unlucky, they're not alone. Minnesota, Alaska, and Hawaii also join the club of ill-fated spots on LongHorn's map, but the reason behind the selective placement is unknown.
The future for states without LongHorn
It's a mystery why western states lack LongHorn Steakhouses, despite its fitting menu. Beef production hubs tend to concentrate in areas rich in farmland, making states like Wyoming and Montana prime spots for meat lovers. By that logic, these areas, as well as the Midwest, should have better luck sourcing a LongHorn porterhouse.
Per survey data from food and agricultural economist Jason Lusk, midwestern states lead red meat consumption, and Minnesota particularly favors steak. Yet, North Dakota is the closest option when Minnesotans crave a juicy ribeye with one of LongHorn's homestyle sides. Alaska and Hawaii's exclusion makes a bit more sense, but it should be noted that Hawaii is quickly rising as a fast-food capital, so the future for LongHorn fans in the Aloha State may be brighter.
Although the current situation in the eight LongHorn-less states looks bleak, steak aficionados should have no fear. LongHorn Steakhouse is one of the largest restaurant chains in the U.S. It made $2.61 billion in 2023, and as Statistica indicates, that number is going up. Darden Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of LongHorn Steakhouse, even announced some changes to its popular steakhouse chain in 2023, including possible expansions. Hopefully, we can expect more LongHorn Steakhouses to open soon.