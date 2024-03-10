These Are The Only 8 States Without A LongHorn Steakhouse

If you're a LongHorn Steakhouse fan, you might know that they have been serving up delicious steak since 1981. The popular eatery originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and today, it operates nearly 600 locations across the U.S. Most states boast multiple locations of the well-known chain, and Florida is the current reigning champion. In fact, tourist mecca Orlando is the only city home to eight locations of the restaurant known for its "fresh, never frozen" meats. Southern and eastern states fare pretty well on the location map, based on LongHorn's home state locale, but as it turns out, the West is seriously missing out.

Only eight states don't have a LongHorn Steakhouse, and five of them are in the same area. Ironically, Wyoming, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Nevada have never basked in LongHorn's Western-inspired decor or tasted its signature Flo's Filet. While these states may be unlucky, they're not alone. Minnesota, Alaska, and Hawaii also join the club of ill-fated spots on LongHorn's map, but the reason behind the selective placement is unknown.