Tombstone The Primo Tavern-Style Pizza: A Meaty Pizza With Faint Veggie Highlights

Pizza has got a lot of styles, some traditional, some not-so-traditional, with an infinite variety of twists unique to the restaurants, home cooks, and frozen pizza manufacturers that make and serve them. There's New York-style pizza, California-style pizza, Sicilian-style pizza, and that strange concoction topped with spaghetti sauce and hamburger crumbles that my mom used to call "pizza." There is also "tavern-style pizza," which is Chicago's departure from its traditional deep-dish pizza and the style of the latest line of Tombstone frozen pizzas.

Tombstone Pizza has tavern roots, in fact, the name comes from the Tombstone Tap, a bar once located across the street from a Wisconsin graveyard. (Get it? Tombstone?) Tombstone Tap was making pizzas for its patrons way back in 1962, and by 1966 the pizzas were so popular that the owner decided to convert his bar into a pizza factory. So, the new "tavern-style" pizzas are not only based on the tavern-style pizza made famous in Chicago pizzerias, they're also a nod to the brand's origins — though it's probably safe to say that "tavern-style" meant something different in 1960s Wisconsin than it does today.

Tombstone's new pizzas are only available in select locations. Fortunately, I got "The Primo" variety in the mail (the company doesn't yet have the samples of a second variety called "Let's Meat Up"), so I can let you know whether you should be waiting with bated breath for them to arrive at a store near you.