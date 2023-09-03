The Most Delicious Ways To Use Banana Peppers, Ranked

If we're being completely honest, we think banana peppers are some of the most underrated peppers in the spice world. We get it; they're mild and tangy in flavor, and for some, they don't hold a candle to the amount of heat and boldness imparted by their jalapeño and habanero counterparts.

Still, it's worth mentioning that although we don't typically think of banana peppers as a go-to for robust heat and flavor, they're still a powerhouse in terms of versatility and imparting unique flavor to items, especially otherwise bland dishes that could use a tangy lift.

From daily food fare to uncommon yet appetizing eats, we've collected and ranked our favorite ways to use banana peppers. We're uncovering all the distinct and useful ways that you can turn both whole banana peppers, and those that already come sliced and jarred, into amazing homemade creations that will leave your palate singing.