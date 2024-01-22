What Separates California-Style Pizza From The Rest Of The Pies?

The U.S.'s East Coast-West Coast rivalry exists on many planes. From hip-hop artists and comedians to sports teams and eateries, major cities on either side of the country claim to produce the best of the best. When the conversation turns to pizza, though, there never seems to be any doubt that New York is the place to get a perfect pie (second only, perhaps, to Italy, the dish's birthplace). In recent years, however, California-style pizza has taken the world by storm, developing a fanbase that spans across the globe.

Pizza is a love language that each region seems to understand a little differently. Chicago is known for its thick-crusted deep-dish pizza, packed with copious amounts of toppings that act more like fillings, while New York pizza is more like Neapolitan or Roman pizza, with its barely-there crust that toes the line between crispy and chewy. California-style pizza, on the other hand, is an amalgamation of both, elevated with some classic West Coast flair. Touting a thin crust that primarily acts as a vehicle for toppings, California-style pizza often features local produce and unexpected flavor combinations that speak to the Golden State's affinity for fresh, healthy ingredients.