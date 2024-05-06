Frozen Quiche Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Whether as an appetizer at your next dinner party or as part of a brunch menu, a good quiche can really hit the spot. Part pastry, part egg, quiche really checks a lot of boxes. Making quiche can be time-consuming and difficult, though. That is where frozen quiche comes in. Frozen quiche can help you get delicious food on the table in a pinch but, as with all products, not all frozen quiche is worth the money.

That's why we compared six frozen quiche brands to determine which ones you should stock up on. While there was no requirement that these had to be mini quiches, most of them were, and all of them were smaller than a standard 9-inch quiche.

We used several factors to determine our ranking. We looked at the flavor and texture of the crust and filling as well as the crust-to-filling ratio. We also considered factors such as price, but only when it came to a tiebreaker. We found that there was a clear line between the quiches we would eat again and those we would not.